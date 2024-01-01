Laravel Error and Performance Monitoring

Actionable insights to resolve Laravel performance bottlenecks and errors. Improve your monitoring workflow with a full view of releases so you can mark Laravel errors as resolved and prioritize live issues.

Getting Started is Simple

Install the sentry/sentry-laravel package with Composer:

composer require sentry/sentry-laravel

Add Sentry reporting to App/Exceptions/Handler.php:

public function register(): void
{
    $this->reportable(function (Throwable $e) {
        \Sentry\Laravel\Integration::captureUnhandledException($e);
    });
}

Run this Artisan command to configure the Sentry DSN:

php artisan sentry:publish --dsn=<paste-your-DSN-here>

Check our documentation for the latest instructions.

More than 90K Organizations Trust Sentry with Their Application Monitoring

Laravel Performance Monitoring

Quickly identify performance issues and view full end-to-end distributed trace to see the exact, poor-performing API call and surface any related errors.

Laravel Error Monitoring with Complete Stack Traces

See local variables in the stack for prod errors, just like in your dev environment. Explore the full source code context with frame to function data. Filter and group Laravel exceptions intuitively to eliminate noise.

Fill In the Blanks About Laravel Errors

Expose the important events that led to each Laravel exception: network requests, SQL queries, debug logs, poast errors. Learn in which version a bug first appeared, merge duplicates, and know if things regress in a future release.

Sentry gives us a good overview of any possible issues that were caused by a release, and the ability to fix them before they become real problems.”

Sachin Fernandes
Systems Engineer, Cloudflare

See the Full Picture of Any Laravel Exception

Aggregate errors by factors like request details, user ID, and app version to see what’s new, a priority, or a trend.

Assign custom key-value tags to reproduce the error environment specific to your application, business, and users.

Find answers to key questions: Was it a code error or usage exception? In which app release did the Laravel bug occur?

FAQs

Traditional logging provides you with a trail of events. Some of those events are errors, but many times they’re simply informational. Sentry is fundamentally different because we focus on exceptions, or in other words, we capture application crashes. We discuss in more detail here and on our blog.

Sentry supports every major language, framework, and library. You can browse each of them here.

You can get started for free. Pricing depends on the number of monthly events, transactions, and attachments that you send Sentry. For more details, visit our pricing page.

Sentry doesn’t impact a web site’s performance.

If you look at the configuration options for when you initialize Sentry in your code, you’ll see there’s nothing regarding minimizing its impact on your app’s performance. This is because our team of SDK engineers already developed Sentry with this in mind.

Sentry is a listener/handler for errors that asynchronously sends out the error/event to Sentry.io. This is non-blocking. The error/event only goes out if this is an error.

Global handlers have almost no impact as well, as they are native APIs provided by the browsers.

