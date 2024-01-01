Slack logo

Slack + Sentry Integration

See the issues that matter, triage them accordingly, and resolve them – all directly in chat.

Customize your notifications

Reduce noise and ensure critical bugs don’t fall through the cracks by defining which notifications you receive and who receives them with personal and team notifications.

Track errors in real time via chat

Take immediate action by assigning, resolving, or ignoring the error link. Assign new issues to any user in your org. Each action you take in Slack is recorded in the message itself so your teammates can see which messages still require action.

Is your data secure?
You better believe it.

Just look at all the high-quality security
features all accounts get, regardless of plan.

  • Two-Factor Auth
  • Single Sign-On support
  • Organization audit log
  • SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001 certified
  • HIPAA attestation
  • PII data scrubbing
  • SSL encryption
  • Data Processing Addendum (includes latest EU SCCs)
  • Privacy Shield certified
All errors, one place

Use Sentry to collect and process errors from clients and
connected projects. We support all major platforms.

