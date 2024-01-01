GitHub + Sentry Integration

Iterate more efficiently with Sentry in your GitHub development flow.

See the docs

Augment errors with commit data

Sentry's GitHub integration unlocks enhanced release tracking with files changed and author details, informative deploy emails, and suggested assignees for new errors.

You can resolve errors super efficiently by including fixes ISSUE_ID in your commit message.

Link to GitHub Issues

Get alerted whenever a deploy introduces an error and dive into triaging, assigning, reproducing, and fixing the problem with all the information you need to kick off your workflow with confidence.

Enable SSO in GitHub Organizations or enable the GitHub plugin in project settings and link GitHub issues right from the Sentry issue page.

Is your data secure?
You better believe it.

Just look at all the high-quality security
features all accounts get, regardless of plan.

  • Two-Factor Auth
  • Single Sign-On support
  • Organization audit log
  • SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001 certified
  • HIPAA attestation
Learn more about Security
  • PII data scrubbing
  • SSL encryption
  • Data Processing Addendum (includes latest EU SCCs)
  • Privacy Shield certified
Learn more about Privacy

All errors, one place

Use Sentry to collect and process errors from clients and
connected projects. We support all major platforms.

  • Android
  • Apple
  • Django
  • Dot Net
  • Go
  • JavaScript
  • Laravel
  • PHP
  • Python
  • Flutter
  • React
  • Ruby
  • GitHub
  • Gitlab
  • Jira
  • Rookout
  • Shortcut
  • Bitbucket
  • Datadog
  • Heroku
  • Slack
  • Pagerduty
  • Segment
  • Trello

    • A better experience for your users. An easier life for your developers.

    Try Sentry For FreeRequest a Demo
    © 2024 • Sentry is a registered Trademark
    of Functional Software, Inc.