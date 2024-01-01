GitHub + Sentry Integration

Iterate more efficiently with Sentry in your GitHub development flow.See the docs
Sentry's GitHub integration unlocks enhanced release tracking with files changed and author details, informative deploy emails, and suggested assignees for new errors.
You can resolve errors super efficiently by including
fixes ISSUE_ID in your commit message.
Get alerted whenever a deploy introduces an error and dive into triaging, assigning, reproducing, and fixing the problem with all the information you need to kick off your workflow with confidence.
Enable SSO in GitHub Organizations or enable the GitHub plugin in project settings and link GitHub issues right from the Sentry issue page.
Just look at all the high-quality security
features all accounts get, regardless of plan.
Here’s a quick look at how Sentry handles your personal information (PII).×
We collect PII about people browsing our website, users of the Sentry service, prospective customers, and people who otherwise interact with us.
What if my PII is included in data sent to Sentry by a Sentry customer (e.g., someone using Sentry to monitor their app)? In this case you have to contact the Sentry customer (e.g., the maker of the app). We do not control the data that is sent to us through the Sentry service for the purposes of application monitoring.Am I included?
We may disclose your PII to the following type of recipients:
You may have the following rights related to your PII:
If you have any questions or concerns about your privacy at Sentry, please email us at compliance@sentry.io.
If you are a California resident, see our Supplemental notice.