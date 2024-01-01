One Line of Code Setup

npx @sentry/wizard@latest -i nextjs

Run the line of code above to:

  • Create a free Sentry account
  • Automatically add the Sentry SDK to your project
  • Start capturing errors and performance issues

    • Next.js Error and Performance Monitoring

    Actionable insights to resolve Next.js performance bottlenecks and errors. Improve your monitoring workflow with a full view of releases so you can mark Next.js errors as resolved and prioritize live issues.

    Try Sentry For FreeRequest a Demo

    Getting Started is Simple

    Just run this commmand to sign up for and install Sentry.

    npx @sentry/wizard@latest -i nextjs

    Check our documentation for the latest instructions.

    See all platforms

    Next.js Error Monitoring with Complete Stack Traces

    See the error and Next.js stack trace previously only visible in your user’s debug console. Apply source maps automatically to convert minified, compiled, or transpiled code back to its original form. Keep your Next.js source maps private by uploading them directly to Sentry.

    Next.js Performance Monitoring

    Within minutes after installing Sentry, software teams are able to trace Next.js performance issues back to a poor performing API call as well as surface all related code errors. Engineering Managers and Developers now have a single tool to optimize the performance of their code and deliver fast customer experiences.

    Issues, replayed

    Get to the root cause of an error or latency issue faster with context like DOM events, console logs, and network calls within one visual replay on your web application.

    Check out Session Replay

    Fill In the Blanks About Next.js Errors

    See what the app was doing when the Next.js error occurred: user interactions, AJAX requests, console log messages and more. When frontend errors happen, Sentry can prompt users for feedback so you can compare their experiences to the data.

    “Sentry has changed how we monitor and respond to errors at Vercel by increasing code visibility and reducing resolution times. I’m thrilled for the new SDK to make error monitoring even easier for the Next.js ecosystem.”

    Lee Robinson
    Head of Developer Relations at Vercel

    Debugging Any Next.js Exception

    Record environment and usage details so you can recreate bugs down to the browser version, OS, and query parameters specific to the session.

    Sentry’s tag distribution graph also makes it easy to isolate and prioritize any Next.js error by seeing how often it occurs in context.

    Answer the most important questions: Was the bug browser or OS specific? Firefox or Safari?

    You can’t afford to put JavaScript monitoring on the backburner.

    Even a one-second delay in loading results in a 7% reduction in conversions.

    Forty percent of customers abandon a website that takes longer than three seconds to load.

    The average cost of downtime is $5,600 per minute — or $300,000 per hour.

    FAQs

    Traditional logging provides you with a trail of events. Some of those events are errors, but many times they’re simply informational. Sentry is fundamentally different because we focus on exceptions, or in other words, we capture application crashes. We discuss in more detail here and on our blog.

    Sentry supports every major frontend language, framework, and library. You can browse each of them here.

    You can get started for free. Pricing depends on the number of monthly events, transactions, and attachments that you send Sentry. For more details, visit our pricing page.

    Sentry doesn’t impact a web site’s performance.

    If you look at the configuration options for when you initialize Sentry in your code, you’ll see there’s nothing regarding minimizing its impact on your app’s performance. This is because our team of SDK engineers already developed Sentry with this in mind.

    Sentry is a listener/handler for errors that asynchronously sends out the error/event to Sentry.io. This is non-blocking. The error/event only goes out if this is an error.

    Global handlers have almost no impact as well, as they are native APIs provided by the browsers.

    Supporting Resources

    Frontend Monitoring Documentation

    Eventbrite Customer Story

    A better experience for your users. An easier life for your developers.

    Try Sentry For FreeRequest a Demo
    © 2024 • Sentry is a registered Trademark
    of Functional Software, Inc.