Security

  • Sentry is hosted on Google Cloud Platform using multi-tenant architecture. Just in case you were wondering
  • We also offer a single tenant option.
  • Our service is hosted in the United States. Land of the free and home of the secure data hosting.
  • We do not currently offer an EU hosting option. Or the UK, for that matter.
Privacy

  • We have updated our Data Processing Addendum to incorporate the new Standard Contractual Clauses. Please visit the links below for more details.
  • We offer a variety of data scrubbing tools so customers can remove personal information from the data they send us.
  • We offer a Data Processing Addendum to cover GDPR and CCPA requirements for personal data sent to Sentry.
  • Our DPA incorporates the Standard Contractual Clauses as well as additional safeguards designed to address Schrems II. That's a whole lot of safeguards.
  • We use Google, Twilio (SendGrid), and Amazon Web Services to subprocess customer data.
Compliance

  • We are SOC 2 Type 2 and ISO 27001 certified, and have also received HIPAA attestation. We know they’re important to you, even though they were a pain in the ass to get.
  • If you already use Sentry, you can access our SOC 2 Type 2 report and ISO 27001 certificate via your Sentry account. Otherwise, contact us for a copy of any certificates or reports you’re interested in reading (It'll be less infuriating than your social feed.)

Resilience

