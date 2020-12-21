Sentry Adds Google Web Vitals, Performance Monitoring SDKs for PHP, Node, Ruby, and Serverless

Developers can find and resolve performance bottlenecks with just five lines of code

SAN FRANCISCO — December 21, 2020 — Sentry, the market leader in application monitoring, now supports Google Web Vitals and provides agentless frontend performance monitoring for serverless, PHP, Node, and Ruby-based applications. With Sentry, developers and product owners can more effectively identify errors, solve performance issues, and optimize code health to protect a user’s product experience.

The world has become reliant on digital services and applications within every aspect of life, and consumer tolerance for poor performance is at an all-time low. According to research from Experian, 60% of consumers have higher expectations of their digital experience than before COVID-19. At the same time, usage of digital products and services has dramatically increased, making scale and deliverability even more challenging to maintain. Whether consumer or B2B, the ability to deliver flawless product experiences gives companies a competitive edge.

“In a time where our clients are depending on us to deliver critical SaaS applications to support their operations, it’s important we stay ahead of any performance issues,” said Don Spidell Cloud Architect Lead, The Summit Group. “Sentry helps keep our team focused on customer-facing issues, instead of spinning on arbitrary optimizations. Without Sentry, it would be much more difficult to scale our SaaS portfolio and deliver quality software our financial services clients expect.”

Despite this need, however, most product owners and engineering leaders don’t have a complete picture of their application health. Software tools for development, deployment, and monitoring applications have continued to operate in historical silos that have barely evolved in the past decade. When end users experience errors, delays, or downtime, developers are forced to diagnose problems using a host of tools to determine if the root cause is a bug or simply inefficient code. By linking error monitoring and performance monitoring, engineering teams are able to link and solve issues regardless of the problem source. As frontend to backend languages proliferate, it becomes even more critical for developers to have a complete toolset across every possible platform for their product—from website to mobile app.

“Customer issues happen at the application level, and that is where developers have the most control,” said Milin Desai, CEO, Sentry. “That’s why we’re excited to bring Web Vitals to our continually growing support for application performance monitoring this year. Along with being able to identify poor-performing API calls and slow database queries, engineering teams can now see the performance metrics that are even more essential to knowing their code is healthy—from frontend to backend.”

Sentry has also added a new view to help developers see the most improved and most regressed transactions called Trends, which shows how releases over time positively or negatively impact the performance of an application over time.

Support for Web Vitals Sentry Performance Monitoring adds support for the Google-lead standard, Web Vitals, which defines “slow” based on how fast a site presents UI objects in a given viewport. Coupling Web Vitals with transaction data in Sentry, developers can quickly see how a slow transaction is impacting the user experience, how often the issue is encountered, and other UI objects are not responding quickly. Additionally, when investigating slow transactions, developers can decide with confidence when certain API calls should be made because Sentry highlights which one of four Web Vitals needs to be improved at the transaction level.

Performance Capabilities for PHP, Node, Ruby, and Serverless With a focus on code and developers, Sentry enables engineering and development teams to more quickly identify performance issues by tracing them to poor-performing API calls along with related errors—all with just five lines of code. Sentry can also help them surface trends to proactively prevent future performance issues, saving time and dramatically reducing costs.

Developers are shipping code frequently and each release could have an impact on how fast their application responds. To make sure software teams have the most current information, Sentry Performance builds trends showing the most improved and regressed transactions by release. Now teams can easily understand if the latest release is healthy by seeing the most improved or regressed transactions, any related errors, and fluctuations in Web Vitals. With all this context, developers can solve the most impactful performance challenges quickly and learn how to prevent regressions in future releases.

Sentry Performance also provides Application Health insights so that developers can more easily understand customer satisfaction based on an application’s response time to their interactions with live updating latency and throughput data. They can compare slow response times, increases in transactions, and error rates to scientifically diagnose and fix all performance issues.

Sentry provides application monitoring with rich context to more than 1 million developers and 60,000 organizations worldwide. The addition of Sentry Performance expands the company’s mission-critical capabilities so that software teams can gather specific, actionable insights to resolve the most impactful errors, quickly investigate slowdowns, and effortlessly track the success of releases over time. Learn more about Sentry Performance on the company blog or visit the website to get started with just five lines of code.

About Sentry

Sentry’s mission is to eliminate the havoc and potential financial loss associated with defective software by making best-in-class application monitoring available to all software teams. Sentry helps developers discover, triage, and prioritize code errors and performance bottlenecks in real time in order to deliver the best possible end-user experiences complementing your systems monitoring tools. More than 60,000 organizations worldwide — and many of the world’s best software companies — including Atlassian, Cloudflare, Disney, GitHub, and Microsoft, use Sentry to diagnose, fix, and optimize the performance of their code. Learn more at sentry.io.

