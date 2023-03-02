Sentry Announces Enhancements to Performance, Driving Faster Time to Resolution while Increasing Affordability

Developer-first platform sees 97% surge in Performance revenue

SAN FRANCISCO — March 2, 2023 — Sentry, the only developer-first application monitoring platform, today announced enhancements to its Performance offering that make it the first and only solution to auto-detect and alert developers on common performance issues for frontend, backend, and mobile. The platform continues to redefine application monitoring by addressing the developers neglected by legacy APM tools. Sentry’s latest Performance features provide visual insights into developer code changes and continue to focus on providing more actionable resolution for common development issues compared with traditional APM or observability tooling. With Performance seeing 97% growth in revenue year over year, Sentry is also increasing the accessibility and scalability of its tool with a more affordable pricing model.

“Every software team cares about the performance of their code, but with legacy APM tools, this has been expensive and complex,” said Milin Desai, CEO of Sentry. “Today, we are tackling these obstacles head-on, by providing a way to integrate performance directly into a developer’s workflow, immediately providing answers for a software team while substantially reducing the cost barrier – something that every company is feeling at the moment – to allow businesses to continue innovating at scale.”

“We couldn’t live without Sentry right now. Being able to dive into the event within a performance transaction, seeing what actually happened in the database with an HTTP request, that alone saves our developers hours - about a 50% increase in developer productivity - versus just getting an alert on a performance issue and trying to piece together different logs to resolve it.” - Butch Mayhew, SRE Lead, Tilled

Sentry’s developer-first APM leads the way to faster applications, regardless of scale

Performance Issues: Since the launch of this new feature in October, Sentry customers have seen up to a 90% reduction in application response times. Today, in an effort to make critical latency issues more actionable, Sentry is the only solution to auto detect and alert developers on common performance issues for frontend, backend, and mobile applications.

OpenTelemetry: Sentry’s OpenTelemetry integration extends our commitment to the open source community and standards. Developers using OTel to collect performance data can use Sentry to easily visualize where and why their code is performing poorly.

Session Replay: Sentry’s Session Replay allows developers to see video-like reproductions of performance issues inside Sentry without having to recreate a customer’s environment, reducing time to resolution from days to minutes. With one of the strongest out-of-the-box privacy controls, developers can rewind and replay issues faster without worrying about sensitive information leaving the customer’s browser.

Pricing Updates: To help developers extract the maximum value out of their performance data, current customers who upgrade will see a 20-30% reduction in cost for higher performance tiers, making Sentry one of the most affordable and accessible APM tools for developers in the market.

About Sentry

For software teams, Sentry is essential for monitoring application code quality. From Error tracking to Performance monitoring, developers can see clearer, solve quicker, and learn continuously about their applications — from frontend to backend. Loved by nearly 4 million developers and 90,000 organizations worldwide, Sentry provides code-level observability to many of the world’s best-known companies like Disney, Cloudflare, Eventbrite, Slack, Supercell, and Rockstar Games. Learn more at sentry.io or follow Sentry on GitHub, Twitter, Dribbble or LinkedIn.

Contact

Janet Park

Sentry

janet.park@sentry.io

