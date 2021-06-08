Sentry Bolsters Enterprise Offering With Custom Dashboards and Automated Ticket Creation

New capabilities empower enterprise software teams to share deep context and insight across multiple teams and automatically triage the most critical issues to streamline workflows and improve collaboration

SAN FRANCISCO — June 8, 2021 — Sentry, the leader in application monitoring, announced enhancements to its enterprise offering with the addition of customizable dashboards and updates to its Jira and Azure DevOps integrations. These new capabilities build on Sentry’s ecosystem support and analytics features that development teams increasingly need to efficiently stay on top of their application code health from frontend to backend.

Enterprise complexity is exploding. Not only are enterprises running more software than ever before, but developer teams are also iterating continuously using multiple frameworks and languages to build and maintain complex, distributed applications. More applications with faster release cycles introduces an unprecedented amount of noise, making it difficult for teams to understand the impact of code on user experience. Sentry delivers critical code observability for modern enterprise engineering teams, helping them to see what matters most, solve issues more quickly and comprehensively and learn continuously and collaboratively. Now, with custom dashboards and automated ticket creation in Jira and Azure DevOps, developers can share deep context and insight across multiple teams, and automatically triage the most critical issues to streamline workflows and improve collaboration.

“Enterprises often have multiple teams contributing to a growing number of applications, driving a need for tools that foster cross-team collaboration and visibility into the health of their applications,” said Milin Desai, CEO, Sentry. “Sentry’s new capabilities, available to business plan and enterprise customers, allow teams to share insight and metrics, which not only cuts down on the time they spend solving issues, but it also provides important visibility into the health of their applications.”

Sentry dashboards are fully customizable and built on Discover, a powerful query engine that allows you to query all your error metadata across projects and applications. Teams can build dashboards to showcase any important data and metrics, such as errors by count, slow transactions by geography, or the impact of releases, and then share them across the organization. With easy access to the data that matters most, teams can more quickly and easily understand how a product or service is performing over time.

For large organizations, finding the right team or developer to fix an issue can often take longer than applying the fix. To solve this problem, Sentry has updated its Jira and Azure DevOps integrations to automate the flow of issue triage and ticket creation to ensure the right teams see the most critical issues automatically. Sentry will also populate all the relevant details, add them to the appropriate backlog, and automatically assign it to the developer that can fix the issue.

Learn more about these capabilities on the Sentry blog or check out the documentation. Also, visit the new Sentry Trust Center to learn about the company’s SOC 2 Type 1 and SOC 2 Type 2 certifications, its HIPAA attestation, and other investments in security and compliance.

About Sentry

For software teams, Sentry is essential for monitoring code health. From Error tracking to Performance monitoring, developers can see clearer, solve quicker, and learn continuously about their applications — from frontend to backend. Loved by over 1 million developers and 70,000 organizations worldwide, Sentry provides code-level observability to many of the world’s best-known companies like Disney, Peloton, Cloudflare, Eventbrite, Slack, Supercell, and Rockstar Games. Learn more at sentry.io or follow Sentry on GitHub, Twitter, Dribbble or LinkedIn.

