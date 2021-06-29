Sentry Expands Code Observability for Next.js

New monitoring capabilities for Next.js give developers a deeper view into application health to deliver consistent, seamless product experiences

SAN FRANCISCO — June 29, 2021 — Sentry, the leader in application monitoring, today announced it has expanded its code observability capabilities to include error and performance monitoring for Next.js.

Next.js is one of the fastest-growing React frameworks because it offers built-in search engine optimization, focuses on web app performance, and supports a developer experience that significantly decreases time to market. These benefits are driving widespread adoption among many of the world’s largest companies, including HashiCorp, a Sentry customer, which uses Next.js to speed up development cycles.

We manage several large customer-facing properties, and Next.js gives us the flexibility to easily build static and dynamic pages without spinning up servers or sacrificing the end-user experience. With Next.js, we can see our changes locally in 100s of milliseconds and have reduced build times for our larger projects from 35 minutes to 7,” said Michael Wickett, group manager, web development, HashiCorp.

Sentry is meeting forward-thinking developers where they work with error and performance support for Next.js. The new SDK provides the out-of-the-box streamlined developer experience and context necessary for development teams to see the issues that really matter, solve the problem comprehensively, and learn continuously how to improve the health of their Next.js apps.

Sentry has changed how we monitor and respond to errors at Vercel by increasing code visibility and reducing resolution times. I’m thrilled for the new SDK to make error monitoring even easier for the Next.js ecosystem,” said Lee Robinson, head of developer relations at Vercel.

We are the connective tissue for all developers. Sentry sees the issues that really matter across frontend, backend, and mobile applications and makes it easier for teams to solve the most important issues,” said David Cramer, co-founder and CTO, Sentry. “Adding support for Next.js further expands the breadth and depth of our footprint in code observability, making our product accessible for development teams building with modern architectures. And serving all developers—across all of their projects—has always been our mission.”

Sentry offers error monitoring across nearly every language and framework and performance monitoring for Android, React Native, JavaScript, .NET, Go, Python, Java, PHP, Ruby, iOS and now Next.js—all with just a few lines of code.

