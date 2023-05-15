Access environment variables in Python

David Y.

May 15, 2023

The Problem

How do I access environment variables in Python?

The Solution

The Python os module contains a mapping object (similar to a dictionary) called environ that stores all environment variables and their values.

Click to Copy import os print(os.environ) # show all environment variables and their values.

One way to access environment variables is to use os.environ like a dictionary. For example, os.environ['SHELL'] will contain the value of the SHELL environment variable. However, if the requested environment variable does not exist, trying to access it will raise a KeyError exception. Therefore, a safer way to do this is use the os.getenv function, which allows us to specify a default fallback value.

Click to Copy shell_ev = os.getenv('SHELL', '/bin/bash')