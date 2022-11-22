Accessing the Index in a `for` Loop in Python

How can you access the index of each element while using Python’s
for loop?
Let’s say we have the following list:
directions = ['north', 'east', 'south', 'west']
Usually, we don’t need the indexes of the elements. So Python provides a simpler method of looping where instead of retrieving item indexes and looking up each element, we can just loop over the elements directly, like so:
directions = ['north', 'east', 'south', 'west'] for direction in directions: print(direction)
But what if we need the indexes? For example, if we want the following output where each element is printed alongside its index in the list:
0 north 1 east 2 south 3 west
Python’s
for loops are actually foreach loops. A foreach loop makes the code simpler to read but it maintains no counters. So rather than saying “do this n times”, a foreach loop essentially says “do this to everything in the sequence”.
For scenarios where we actually need the index or counter variable, we can use Python’s built-in
enumerate function. The
enumerate function returns an iterable. Each element of this iterable is a tuple containing the index of the item and the original item value, like so:
directions = ['north', 'east', 'south', 'west'] directions_tuples = enumerate(directions) # output [(0, 'north'), (1, 'east'), (2, 'south'), (3, 'west')]
We can unpack the tuple in two variables and use it in the
for loop, like so:
directions = ['north', 'east', 'south', 'west'] for index, direction in enumerate(directions): print(f"{index} {direction}")
This will print the following output:
0 north 1 east 2 south 3 west
The
enumerate function also takes an optional argument,
start. We can use this argument to change the starting index. By default, the value of
start is 0.
Let’s say we want to print the directions with a natural counting number, we can set the value of
start to 1, like so:
directions = ['north', 'east', 'south', 'west'] for index, direction in enumerate(directions, start=1): print(f"{index} {direction}")
This time we will get the following output:
1 north 2 east 3 south 4 west
There are other ways of accessing index or counter variables, for example using the
range and
len functions, like so:
for index in range(len(directions)): print(f"{index} {directions[index]}")
But using the
enumerate function is the recommended and pythonic way of achieving this result.
