Add a new column to a DataFrame in Python Pandas

How do I add a new column to an existing Pandas DataFrame? The new column should have the same number of rows as existing columns.
We can do this using the
DataFrame.assign method. When called on a given DataFrame, this method creates a copy of that DataFrame with one or more additional columns added.
The new columns can contain manually specified values, or values can be computed for each row based on other columns. Look at the following example code:
import pandas # Create a dataframe with products and their cost prices products = pandas.DataFrame([["apple", 2.0], ["orange", 3.0], ["pear", 4.0]], columns=["product", "cost_price"]) print(products) # Add a stock count column with manual data products = products.assign(stock_count=[50, 40, 30]) print(products) # Add a sale price column that calculates a 50% markup products = products.assign(sale_price=lambda row: row.cost_price * 1.5) print(products)
This code will print the
products DataFrame with two, three and then four columns. Note the use of a lambda expression in the creation of the
sale_price column – the values for this column are created by running the function on each row.
Get actionable, code-level insights to resolve Python performance bottlenecks and errors.
Create a free Sentry account
Create a Python project and note your DSN
Grab the Sentry Python SDK
pip install --upgrade sentry-sdk
import sentry_sdk sentry_sdk.init( "https://<key>@sentry.io/<project>", # Set traces_sample_rate to 1.0 to capture 100% # of transactions for performance monitoring. # We recommend adjusting this value in production. traces_sample_rate=1.0, )
Check our documentation for the latest instructions.
Here’s a quick look at how Sentry handles your personal information (PII).×
We collect PII about people browsing our website, users of the Sentry service, prospective customers, and people who otherwise interact with us.
What if my PII is included in data sent to Sentry by a Sentry customer (e.g., someone using Sentry to monitor their app)? In this case you have to contact the Sentry customer (e.g., the maker of the app). We do not control the data that is sent to us through the Sentry service for the purposes of application monitoring.Am I included?
We may disclose your PII to the following type of recipients:
You may have the following rights related to your PII:
If you have any questions or concerns about your privacy at Sentry, please email us at compliance@sentry.io.
If you are a California resident, see our Supplemental notice.