Add a new column to a DataFrame in Python Pandas

David Y.

June 15, 2023

The Problem

How do I add a new column to an existing Pandas DataFrame? The new column should have the same number of rows as existing columns.

The Solution

We can do this using the DataFrame.assign method. When called on a given DataFrame, this method creates a copy of that DataFrame with one or more additional columns added.

The new columns can contain manually specified values, or values can be computed for each row based on other columns. Look at the following example code:

Click to Copy import pandas # Create a dataframe with products and their cost prices products = pandas.DataFrame([["apple", 2.0], ["orange", 3.0], ["pear", 4.0]], columns=["product", "cost_price"]) print(products) # Add a stock count column with manual data products = products.assign(stock_count=[50, 40, 30]) print(products) # Add a sale price column that calculates a 50% markup products = products.assign(sale_price=lambda row: row.cost_price * 1.5) print(products)