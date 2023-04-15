Append vs. extend in Python

What is the difference between Python’s list methods
append() and
extend()?
The
append() method is used to add an item to the end of a list, whereas the
extend() method is used to merge a second list (or other iterable) onto the end of a list. Consider the following examples:
# Use of append products = ["Apples", "Oranges", "Bananas"] new_product = "Apricots" products.append(new_product) print(products) # will output ['Apples', 'Oranges', 'Bananas', 'Apricots']
In the code above, a single item was appended to the list.
# Use of extend products = ["Apples", "Oranges", "Bananas"] new_products = ["Apricots", "Mangoes"] products.extend(new_products) print(products) # will output ['Apples', 'Oranges', 'Bananas', 'Apricots', 'Mangoes']
In the code above, the list was extended with a second list.
Now let’s see what happens if we swap the methods:
# Incorrect use of extend products = ["Apples", "Oranges", "Bananas"] new_product = "Apricots" products.extend(new_product) print(products) # will output ['Apples', 'Oranges', 'Bananas', 'A', 'p', 'r', 'i', 'c', 'o', 't', 's']
Here, our use of
extend() has caused each element (i.e. character) of the
new_product string to be added to our list individually.
# Incorrect use of append products = ["Apples", "Oranges", "Bananas"] new_products = ["Apricots", "Mangoes"] products.append(new_products) print(products) # will output ['Apples', 'Oranges', 'Bananas', ['Apricots', 'Mangoes']]
Here, our use of
append() has caused the
new_products list to be treated as a single item.
In summary, we should use
append() when we want to add a single item to the end of a list and
extend() when we want to merge our list with another.
