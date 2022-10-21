Create ArrayList from array in Java

You want to convert your standard Java array, such as the one below, to an ArrayList to take advantage of the dynamically allocated memory.
String[] array = {"new", "String", "array"};
The easiest way to convert to an
ArrayList is to use the built-in method in the Java
Arrays library:
Arrays.asList(array). This method will take in a standard array and wrap it in the
AbstractList class, exposing all the methods available to objects that implement the
List interface.
List<String> list = Arrays.asList(array);
It is important to note, however, that this has no effect on the actual data structure or data from the original code. This can catch some programmers out, as they may expect the new
list object to behave like a true
List. The example below will cause an
UnsupportedOperationException:
List<String> list = Arrays.asList(array); list.remove(1);
This is because the underlying data structure is still a static array, therefore the size cannot be changed. To create a true ArrayList data structure, we need to instantiate a new instance of the
ArrayList object:
List<String> list = new ArrayList<>(Arrays.asList(array));
The code above will create a new
ArrayList instance and use the data from our original array to populate its initial values. The memory for our
list object will now be dynamically allocated, so method calls such as
list.remove or
list.add will work as expected.
In conclusion, we can create an
ArrayList from a standard array quite easily using methods from core Java libraries as long as we are careful to instantiate the object correctly.
