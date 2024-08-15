Attempted Import Error: 'Switch' is not exported from 'react-router-dom'
Matthew C.—
After upgrading React Router from version 5 to version 6, I’ve been getting the following error:
Attempted import error: 'Switch' is not exported from 'react-router-dom'.
The error looks like this in Vite:
Uncaught SyntaxError: The requested module '/node_modules/.vite/deps/react-router-dom.js?v=41e7aa05' does not provide an export named 'Switch'
React Router version 6 has several breaking changes from version 5, and the above error occurs due to one of them.
Specifically, the error is caused by the
<Switch> component, which is used to render a specific route:
import { BrowserRouter as Router, Route, Switch } from 'react-router-dom'; import Home from './Home'; import About from './About'; import NotFound from './NotFound'; function App() { return ( <Router> <Switch> <Route exact path="/" component={Home} /> <Route exact path="/about" component={About} /> <Route path="*" component={NotFound} /> </Switch> </Router> ); } export default App
After upgrading to React Router 6, you should replace the
<Switch> component with the
<Routes> component.
The
<Routes> component functions like the
<Switch> component, but has several improvements, such as relative
<Route>s and
<Link>s.
The
<Route> component has an
element prop, instead of
render or
component props. This change was effected to make the
<Route> component’s API less verbose and simplify its use with React
<Suspense>, as explained in the React Router docs.
When you replace the
<Switch> component with the
<Routes> component, be sure to use the
element prop instead of the
render or
component props:
import { BrowserRouter as Router, Route, Routes } from 'react-router-dom'; import Home from './Home'; import About from './About'; import NotFound from './NotFound'; function App() { return ( <Router> <Routes> <Route path="/" element={<Home />} /> <Route path="/about" element={<About />} /> <Route path="*" element={<NotFound />} /> </Routes> </Router> ); } export default App
There are several other breaking changes you may encounter when moving from version 5 to version 6, so take a look at the React Router version 5 to version 6 upgrade guide to learn how you can incrementally upgrade. There’s also a backward compatibility package that allows you to incrementally migrate to version 6 by running version 5 and version 6 in parallel. Once all of your components are only using the version 6 APIs, your app no longer needs the compatibility package and can run on version 6 alone.
