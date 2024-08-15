Attempted Import Error: 'Switch' is not exported from 'react-router-dom'

Matthew C. — August 15, 2024

After upgrading React Router from version 5 to version 6, I’ve been getting the following error:

Click to Copy Click to Copy Attempted import error: 'Switch' is not exported from 'react-router-dom'.

The error looks like this in Vite:

Click to Copy Click to Copy Uncaught SyntaxError: The requested module '/node_modules/.vite/deps/react-router-dom.js?v=41e7aa05' does not provide an export named 'Switch'

The Solution

React Router version 6 has several breaking changes from version 5, and the above error occurs due to one of them.

Specifically, the error is caused by the <Switch> component, which is used to render a specific route:

Click to Copy Click to Copy import { BrowserRouter as Router, Route, Switch } from 'react-router-dom'; import Home from './Home'; import About from './About'; import NotFound from './NotFound'; function App() { return ( <Router> <Switch> <Route exact path="/" component={Home} /> <Route exact path="/about" component={About} /> <Route path="*" component={NotFound} /> </Switch> </Router> ); } export default App

After upgrading to React Router 6, you should replace the <Switch> component with the <Routes> component.

The <Routes> component functions like the <Switch> component, but has several improvements, such as relative <Route> s and <Link> s.

The <Route> component has an element prop, instead of render or component props. This change was effected to make the <Route> component’s API less verbose and simplify its use with React <Suspense> , as explained in the React Router docs.

When you replace the <Switch> component with the <Routes> component, be sure to use the element prop instead of the render or component props:

Click to Copy Click to Copy import { BrowserRouter as Router, Route, Routes } from 'react-router-dom'; import Home from './Home'; import About from './About'; import NotFound from './NotFound'; function App() { return ( <Router> <Routes> <Route path="/" element={<Home />} /> <Route path="/about" element={<About />} /> <Route path="*" element={<NotFound />} /> </Routes> </Router> ); } export default App

There are several other breaking changes you may encounter when moving from version 5 to version 6, so take a look at the React Router version 5 to version 6 upgrade guide to learn how you can incrementally upgrade. There’s also a backward compatibility package that allows you to incrementally migrate to version 6 by running version 5 and version 6 in parallel. Once all of your components are only using the version 6 APIs, your app no longer needs the compatibility package and can run on version 6 alone.