Using Class Functions in Props for Components

Class functions are not bound to the class instance automatically, so if you attempt to use a class function that references
this as a prop in another component, you will get an error.
class Dog extends Component { constructor(props) { super(props); this.state = { name: "", } } handleNameChange(evt) { this.setState({name: evt.target.value}) } render() { return ( <div> <input onChange={this.handleNameChange} value={this.state.name} /> </div> ) } }
When the input is changed and
handleNameChange is called, it will throw an exception because it doesn’t have the correct reference to
this.
There are a lot of ways to fix this. It is even possible to install plugins/helpers that will fix this problem for you. An example of a Babel plugin that will fix this is here: https://babeljs.io/docs/en/babel-plugin-proposal-class-properties.
One way of fixing this problem is to use a wrapper arrow function around the class method, so that the correct binding is maintained.
render() { return ( <div> <input onChange={evt => this.handleNameChange(evt)} value={this.state.name} /> </div> ) }
Another way to address the issue is to bind the functions to the correct class instance when the class is first initialized.
class Dog extends Component { constructor(props) { super(props); this.state = { name: "", } this.handleNameChange.bind(this) } handleNameChange(evt) { this.setState({name: evt.target.value}) } render() { return ( <div> <input onChange={this.handleNameChange} value={this.state.name} /> </div> ) } }
Now the class function will be correctly bound to the class instance when it’s constructed, and there will be no issues with referencing
this anywhere in the class function.
