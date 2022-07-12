Using Class Functions in Props for Components

Answers by Sentry

The Problem

Class functions are not bound to the class instance automatically, so if you attempt to use a class function that references this as a prop in another component, you will get an error.

class Dog extends Component {
    constructor(props) {
        super(props);

        this.state = {
            name: "",
        }
    }

    handleNameChange(evt) {
        this.setState({name: evt.target.value})
    }

    render() {
        return (
            <div>
                <input onChange={this.handleNameChange} value={this.state.name} />
            </div>
        )
    }
}

When the input is changed and handleNameChange is called, it will throw an exception because it doesn’t have the correct reference to this.

The Solution

There are a lot of ways to fix this. It is even possible to install plugins/helpers that will fix this problem for you. An example of a Babel plugin that will fix this is here: https://babeljs.io/docs/en/babel-plugin-proposal-class-properties.

One way of fixing this problem is to use a wrapper arrow function around the class method, so that the correct binding is maintained.

render() {
    return (
        <div>
            <input onChange={evt => this.handleNameChange(evt)} value={this.state.name} />
        </div>
    )
}

Another way to address the issue is to bind the functions to the correct class instance when the class is first initialized.

class Dog extends Component {
    constructor(props) {
        super(props);

        this.state = {
            name: "",
        }

        this.handleNameChange.bind(this)
    }

    handleNameChange(evt) {
        this.setState({name: evt.target.value})
    }

    render() {
        return (
            <div>
                <input onChange={this.handleNameChange} value={this.state.name} />
            </div>
        )
    }
}

Now the class function will be correctly bound to the class instance when it’s constructed, and there will be no issues with referencing this anywhere in the class function.

