Can you use Next.js with a React Native App?

You want to use Next.js, the full-stack React framework for building web apps, with React Native to build native iOS and Android apps. Is it possible to use Next.js with React Native?
Next.js can be used with React Native where the build output is for the web. You can share some code between your Next.js web app and React Native mobile app or use a third-party library to simplify code sharing, setup, and deployment. The production build of a Next.js app produces HTML, CSS, and JavaScript files that you can deploy to a website. The production build of a React Native app produces files for uploading to a mobile app store.
When your React Native app runs on a mobile device, the JavaScript code in the app is used to create native Android or iOS UI views using React components. In Android and iOS development, a view is the fundamental building block of UIs. React Native creates the mobile platform-specific views at runtime through the React Native bridge that communicates with native code. For example, if your app renders the React Native
<View> core component, it will render the
<ViewGroup> view on Android and the
<UIView> view on iOS.
Next.js React components don’t have corresponding mobile views. Some Next.js features, like server-side rendering, are not supported in native apps. You can share parts of your Next.js app with your React Native app like React components and React hooks that are not specific to the web or mobile OS. Your Next.js web app will use a different build step to the React Native build steps. Using a third-party library simplifies this process.
Use a third-party library such as Solito to simplify using Next.js with React Native. Solito is a wrapper around the React Navigation library, used for routing and navigation in React Native, and Next.js that lets you share navigation code across platforms. Solito is mostly focused on navigation, one of the hardest parts of cross-platform development.
Solito has an API that makes creating components for both Next.js web apps and React Native mobile apps easy.
Consider, for example, the following
SolitoImage component:
import { SolitoImage } from 'solito/image'; export function MyImage() { return ( <SolitoImage src="https://example.com/image.png" height={100} width={100} alt="An example image." /> ); }
The
SolitoImage component replaces the Next.js
Image component. When you create a web application build, it uses the Next.js Image component. For iOS and Android builds, it uses the Expo Image component. Solito uses Expo, an ecosystem of tools for creating React Native apps that can be deployed to Android, iOS, or the web.
Solito also supports Next.js App router, but only client components can be used.
If you use Expo to develop your React Native mobile app, you can use the
@expo/next-adapter library to use Next.js with Expo. The
next-adaptor library handles configuring using Next.js with Expo and sharing components and APIs between your Next.js web app and mobile app. One issue with this library is that it does not currently support the Next.js app router.
Get actionable, code-level insights to resolve Next.js performance bottlenecks and errors.
Run the line of code below to:
Create a free Sentry account
Run the CLI install command to automatically add the Sentry SDK to your project:
npx @sentry/wizard@latest -i nextjs
Start capturing errors and performance issues
Loved by over 4 million developers and more than 90,000 organizations worldwide, Sentry provides code-level observability to many of the world’s best-known companies like Disney, Peloton, Cloudflare, Eventbrite, Slack, Supercell, and Rockstar Games. Each month we process billions of exceptions from the most popular products on the internet.
Here’s a quick look at how Sentry handles your personal information (PII).×
We collect PII about people browsing our website, users of the Sentry service, prospective customers, and people who otherwise interact with us.
What if my PII is included in data sent to Sentry by a Sentry customer (e.g., someone using Sentry to monitor their app)? In this case you have to contact the Sentry customer (e.g., the maker of the app). We do not control the data that is sent to us through the Sentry service for the purposes of application monitoring.Am I included?
We may disclose your PII to the following type of recipients:
You may have the following rights related to your PII:
If you have any questions or concerns about your privacy at Sentry, please email us at compliance@sentry.io.
If you are a California resident, see our Supplemental notice.