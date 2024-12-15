Can't execute JAR file: no main manifest attribute
Abdul D.—
I get a “no main manifest attribute” error when I try to execute a JAR file in Java.
no main manifest attribute, in /Users/User/test/app.jar
This error occurs when you try to execute a JAR file without a properly specified
Main-Class attribute in its manifest file. The
Main-Class attribute tells the Java runtime which class contains the
main() method used to start execution.
Main-Class in the Manifest File
To resolve the error, you need to create a manifest file that indicates which class is the main class of your application.
We’ll demonstrate this process using the example of a simple Java application with the following
Main class:
package com.example; public class Main { public static void main(String[] args) { System.out.println("Hello, World!"); } }
The project structure for this example looks as follows:
src └── com └── example └── Main.java
We’ll use the following steps to create an executable JAR file with a manifest file specifying this class.
In a terminal, navigate to the
src directory and compile the Java code:
javac -d bin com/example/Main.java
In the
src directory, create a
manifest.txt manifest file with the following content:
Manifest-Version: 1.0 Main-Class: com.example.Main
Replace
com.example.Main with the fully qualified name of your main class. You can identify the main class as the class containing the
public static void main(String[] args) method.
Create the JAR file and include the manifest with a command similar to the one below:
jar cfm MyApp.jar manifest.txt -C bin/ .
This command uses
c to create a new JAR file,
f to specify the output JAR file name (
MyApp.jar),
m to include the manifest file (
manifest.txt), and
-C bin/ . to add the compiled classes from the
bin directory.
Test the execution of the JAR file by running the following command:
java -jar MyApp.jar
In this example, a correctly defined manifest will output the following message:
Hello, World!
If you’re using an IDE like IntelliJ IDEA or Eclipse, you can use the built-in export tools to automatically generate a JAR file with the correct manifest. Be sure to specify the main class during the export process.
Tasty treats for web developers brought to you by Sentry. Get tips and tricks from Wes Bos and Scott Tolinski.SEE EPISODES
Considered “not bad” by 4 million developers and more than 100,000 organizations worldwide, Sentry provides code-level observability to many of the world’s best-known companies like Disney, Peloton, Cloudflare, Eventbrite, Slack, Supercell, and Rockstar Games. Each month we process billions of exceptions from the most popular products on the internet.
Here’s a quick look at how Sentry handles your personal information (PII).×
We collect PII about people browsing our website, users of the Sentry service, prospective customers, and people who otherwise interact with us.
What if my PII is included in data sent to Sentry by a Sentry customer (e.g., someone using Sentry to monitor their app)? In this case you have to contact the Sentry customer (e.g., the maker of the app). We do not control the data that is sent to us through the Sentry service for the purposes of application monitoring.Am I included?
We may disclose your PII to the following type of recipients:
You may have the following rights related to your PII:
If you have any questions or concerns about your privacy at Sentry, please email us at compliance@sentry.io.
If you are a California resident, see our Supplemental notice.