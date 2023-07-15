Check for NaN values in Python

David Y.

July 15, 2023

The Problem

I sometimes see the value NaN (Not a Number) when working with floats in Python. How can I check whether a given value is NaN?

The Solution

The best way to do this is by using the isnan() function from Python’s built-in math library:

import math

nan = float('nan')
zero = 0
one = 1

print(math.isnan(nan))  # will print True
print(math.isnan(zero))  # will print False
print(math.isnan(one))  # will print False

Note that isnan() will throw a TypeError if given a non-numeric value. Thus, a more robust implementation might look like this: