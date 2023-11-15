Clone a list in Python

The Problem

After I attempt to copy a list by setting new_list = old_list , any modifications to new_list also affect old_list . What is the proper way to clone a list and avoid this?

The Solution

The code new_list = old_list does not create a second list, but merely causes new_list to reference the same list object as old_list . To make new_list an independent copy of old_list , we must explicitly copy the list. We can do this in two ways:

Shallow copy : Creates a new list, but does not create copies of the objects that the original list references. Both the original and the cloned list will still reference the same objects.

Deep copy: Creates a new list and creates copies of every object in the original list references, recursively, ensuring that the two lists are entirely independent.

Performing a shallow copy is sufficient for lists containing simple, immutable types, such as numbers and strings. If a list contains other lists, dictionaries, or custom objects, a deep copy will be required.

We can use one of three methods to make a shallow copy:

list.copy : The list.copy method makes a shallow copy of the original list: Click to Copy old_list = [1, 2, 3, 4, 5] new_list = old_list.copy() List slicing: We can also create a clone of a list using list slicing: Click to Copy new_list = old_list[:] This creates a new list by slicing the old list from its first to its final element. It is identical to list.copy but may be less clear. Using the list constructor: We can also create a new list from the existing list by passing it to the list constructor. Click to Copy new_list = list(old_list) Again, this syntax produces identical results to the copy method but may be less clear.

To make a deep copy of the list, we must use the deepcopy function from Python’s built-in copy module: