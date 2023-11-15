Clone a list in Python

After I attempt to copy a list by setting
new_list = old_list, any modifications to
new_list also affect
old_list. What is the proper way to clone a list and avoid this?
The code
new_list = old_list does not create a second list, but merely causes
new_list to reference the same list object as
old_list. To make
new_list an independent copy of
old_list, we must explicitly copy the list. We can do this in two ways:
Performing a shallow copy is sufficient for lists containing simple, immutable types, such as numbers and strings. If a list contains other lists, dictionaries, or custom objects, a deep copy will be required.
We can use one of three methods to make a shallow copy:
list.copy:
The
list.copy method makes a shallow copy of the original list:
old_list = [1, 2, 3, 4, 5] new_list = old_list.copy()
List slicing: We can also create a clone of a list using list slicing:
new_list = old_list[:]
This creates a new list by slicing the old list from its first to its final element. It is identical to
list.copy but may be less clear.
Using the
list constructor:
We can also create a new list from the existing list by passing it to the
list constructor.
new_list = list(old_list)
Again, this syntax produces identical results to the
copy method but may be less clear.
To make a deep copy of the list, we must use the
deepcopy function from Python’s built-in
copy module:
import copy old_list = [[1, 2], [3, 4]] new_list = copy.deepcopy(old_list) new_list[0][1] = 5 # change inner list in copy print(old_list) # will print [[1, 2], [3, 4]] print(new_list) # will print [[1, 5], [3, 4]]
