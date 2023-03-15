Answers by Sentry

Convert a string containing a date into datetime in Python

The Problem

How can I convert a string containing a date to a datetime object in Python? The format looks like this:

Feb 2 2020  2:05PM

The Solution

The datetime object includes a method called strptime(), which parses strings according to a provided format and returns a matching timezone-naive datetime object. A format is a string assembled from format codes.

To convert the string in our problem, our code might look like this:

from datetime import datetime

my_datetime_string = 'Feb 2 2020  2:05PM'
datetime_format = '%b %d %Y %I:%M%p'

my_datetime = datetime.strptime(my_datetime_string, datetime_format)

print(my_datetime) # will produce "2020-02-02 14:05:00"

