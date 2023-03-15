Convert a string containing a date into datetime in Python

David Y.

March 15, 2023

The Problem

How can I convert a string containing a date to a datetime object in Python? The format looks like this:

Click to Copy Feb 2 2020 2:05PM

The Solution

The datetime object includes a method called strptime() , which parses strings according to a provided format and returns a matching timezone-naive datetime object. A format is a string assembled from format codes.

To convert the string in our problem, our code might look like this: