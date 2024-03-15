Converting an integer to a string in PHP

How do I convert an integer to a string in PHP?
You can convert an integer to a string by concatenating it to a string. In this example, we concatenate the
$myInteger to an empty string:
$myInteger = 42; $myString = "" . $myInteger; echo gettype($myString); // check the data type
Output:
string
This approach works because PHP allows type coercion, which means that PHP handles the conversion for you when the two different data types are concatenated. It is also the fastest way to convert an integer to a string in PHP.
If you specifically need to use typecasting or a function (for example, because you depend on type hints or you need to pass the conversion method as part of a callback function) then you can use
(string)$myInteger or
strval($myInteger).
Here is an example using casting:
$myInteger = 42; $myString = (string)$myInteger; echo gettype($myString); // check the data type
Output:
string
Here is an example using the
strval function:
$myInteger = 42; $myString = strval($myInteger); echo gettype($myString); // check the data type
Output:
string
If you need to format your integer in a specific way, you can do this using the
sprintf or
number_format functions.
Here is an example using
sprintf, which outputs our large number in scientific notation with two decimal points:
$myInteger = 9223372036854775807; $myString = sprintf("%.2e", $myInteger); echo($myString);
Output:
9.22e+18
Here is an example using
number_format, which lets us specify custom characters for both the decimal point and a thousands separator to make large numbers easier to read:
$myInteger = 9223372036854775807; echo number_format($myInteger, 2, '.', ",") . "\n";
Note that for very large or very small numbers, PHP will automatically switch to using a
double type instead of using
integer. This can lead to some unexpected behavior when casting to
string.
$myInteger = 9223372036854775807; echo gettype($myInteger) . "\n"; echo $myInteger . "\n"; echo number_format($myInteger, 2, '.', ",") . "\n"; echo "\n"; $myLargeInteger = 922337203685477580799999; echo gettype($myLargeInteger) . "\n"; echo $myLargeInteger . "\n"; echo number_format($myLargeInteger, 2, '.', ",") . "\n";
Output:
integer 9223372036854775807 9,223,372,036,854,775,808.00 double 9.2233720368548E+23 922,337,203,685,477,580,800,000.00
Note how PHP uses a
double type for the second number, as it is too large for a standard integer, and rounds the value. In both the outputs, using
echo or
number_format, the number is converted into a string, and in each case it is rounded so that we lose some precision in the final digits.
