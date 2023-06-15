How do I copy files in Python?
We can do this in a few different ways using Python’s built-in
shutil library.
Using
copyfile:
import shutil shutil.copyfile("source-directory/file.txt", "destination-directory/file.txt")
Note that we must specify the entire path in the second argument, including the filename. If the destination is not writable by the current OS user, an
OSError exception will be raised. If the file already exists at the destination path, it will be overwritten.
We can also use
copy:
import shutil shutil.copy("source-directory/file.txt", "destination-directory")
As long as
destination-directory is an existing directory,
copy will figure that we want to place our file inside
destination-directory without changing its name. When copying a file this way, its permissions will be preserved, but other metadata, such as creation and modification times, will not. To preserve this metadata, we can use
copy2 instead of
copy:
import shutil shutil.copy2("source-directory/file.txt", "destination-directory")
To copy all files and subdirectories in a given directory, we can use
copytree:
import shutil shutil.copytree("source-directory", "destination-directory")
Note that if
destination-directory already exists, a
FileExistsError exception will be raised. To prevent this, we can pass
dirs_exist_ok=True to the function as a keyword argument – this will cause
copytree to merge the source and destination directory trees and overwrite any files with matching names.
Get actionable, code-level insights to resolve Python performance bottlenecks and errors.
Create a free Sentry account
Create a Python project and note your DSN
Grab the Sentry Python SDK
pip install --upgrade sentry-sdk
import sentry_sdk sentry_sdk.init( "https://<key>@sentry.io/<project>", # Set traces_sample_rate to 1.0 to capture 100% # of transactions for performance monitoring. # We recommend adjusting this value in production. traces_sample_rate=1.0, )
Check our documentation for the latest instructions.
Here’s a quick look at how Sentry handles your personal information (PII).×
We collect PII about people browsing our website, users of the Sentry service, prospective customers, and people who otherwise interact with us.
What if my PII is included in data sent to Sentry by a Sentry customer (e.g., someone using Sentry to monitor their app)? In this case you have to contact the Sentry customer (e.g., the maker of the app). We do not control the data that is sent to us through the Sentry service for the purposes of application monitoring.Am I included?
We may disclose your PII to the following type of recipients:
You may have the following rights related to your PII:
If you have any questions or concerns about your privacy at Sentry, please email us at compliance@sentry.io.
If you are a California resident, see our Supplemental notice.