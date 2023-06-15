Copy files in Python

David Y.

June 15, 2023

The Problem

How do I copy files in Python?

The Solution

We can do this in a few different ways using Python’s built-in shutil library.

Using copyfile :

import shutil
shutil.copyfile("source-directory/file.txt", "destination-directory/file.txt")

Note that we must specify the entire path in the second argument, including the filename. If the destination is not writable by the current OS user, an OSError exception will be raised. If the file already exists at the destination path, it will be overwritten.

We can also use copy :

import shutil
shutil.copy("source-directory/file.txt", "destination-directory")

As long as destination-directory is an existing directory, copy will figure that we want to place our file inside destination-directory without changing its name. When copying a file this way, its permissions will be preserved, but other metadata, such as creation and modification times, will not. To preserve this metadata, we can use copy2 instead of copy :

import shutil
shutil.copy2("source-directory/file.txt", "destination-directory")

To copy all files and subdirectories in a given directory, we can use copytree :

import shutil
shutil.copytree("source-directory", "destination-directory")