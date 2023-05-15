Answers by Sentry

Count occurrences of item in Python list

David Y.

The Problem

How do I count the occurrences of an item in a Python list?

The Solution

We can use the Python list.count method, as below:

products = ["Apple", "Orange", "Banana", "Pear", "Apple", "Banana"]

banana_count = products.count("Banana") # => 2

If we need to count the occurrences of every unique item in the list, it is more performant to use the Counter collection from the built-in Python collections library than to use the count method in a loop.

from collections import Counter
products = ["Apple", "Orange", "Banana", "Pear", "Apple", "Banana"]

element_counts = Counter(products)

This will produce a Counter object, which is a subclass of dict. For the code above, element_counts will look like this:

Counter({"Apple": 2, "Orange": 1, "Banana": 2, "Pear": 1})

Get Started With Sentry

Get actionable, code-level insights to resolve Python performance bottlenecks and errors.

  1. Create a free Sentry account

  2. Create a Python project and note your DSN

  3. Grab the Sentry Python SDK

pip install --upgrade sentry-sdk
  1. Configure your DSN
import sentry_sdk

sentry_sdk.init(
    "https://<key>@sentry.io/<project>",

    # Set traces_sample_rate to 1.0 to capture 100%
    # of transactions for performance monitoring.
    # We recommend adjusting this value in production.
    traces_sample_rate=1.0,
)

Check our documentation for the latest instructions.

Join the discussionCome work with us
Share on Twitter
Bookmark this page
Ask a questionJoin the discussion

Related Answers

A better experience for your users. An easier life for your developers.

Try Sentry For FreeRequest a Demo
    TwitterGitHubDribbbleLinkedinDiscord
© 2024 • Sentry is a registered Trademark
of Functional Software, Inc.