Count occurrences of item in Python list

David Y.

May 15, 2023

The Problem

How do I count the occurrences of an item in a Python list?

The Solution

We can use the Python list.count method, as below:

Click to Copy products = ["Apple", "Orange", "Banana", "Pear", "Apple", "Banana"] banana_count = products.count("Banana") # => 2

If we need to count the occurrences of every unique item in the list, it is more performant to use the Counter collection from the built-in Python collections library than to use the count method in a loop.

Click to Copy from collections import Counter products = ["Apple", "Orange", "Banana", "Pear", "Apple", "Banana"] element_counts = Counter(products)

This will produce a Counter object, which is a subclass of dict . For the code above, element_counts will look like this: