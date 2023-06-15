Define a two-dimensional array in Python

How can I create an empty two-dimensional array in Python, e.g. for matrix operations?
The best way to create two-dimensional (2D) arrays or matrices is by using Python’s
numpy module, which provides comprehensive and performant functionality for manipulating multidimensional arrays. We can create a 2D array by passing a tuple to the
zeros function. The following code will create a 3-by-3 2D array with all values set to zero:
import numpy matrix = numpy.zeros((3,3)) # array([[0., 0., 0.], # [0., 0., 0.], # [0., 0., 0.]])
Note that
numpy.matrix is deprecated and should not be used for this operation.
To create a 2D array without using
numpy, we can initialize a list of lists using a list comprehension. This will be slower and deprive us of the use of
numpy’s matrix operations, but may be desirable in cases where we don’t want to add the dependency. We can use code similar to the following:
matrix = [[0 for x in range(3)] for y in range(3)] # x = width, y = height # [[0, 0, 0], [0, 0, 0], [0, 0, 0]]
In both of these structures, we can read and write individual elements with the following syntax:
matrix[0][0] = 1 # set top-left corner to 1 print(matrix[2][2]) # print value of bottom-right corner
Get actionable, code-level insights to resolve Python performance bottlenecks and errors.
Create a free Sentry account
Create a Python project and note your DSN
Grab the Sentry Python SDK
pip install --upgrade sentry-sdk
import sentry_sdk sentry_sdk.init( "https://<key>@sentry.io/<project>", # Set traces_sample_rate to 1.0 to capture 100% # of transactions for performance monitoring. # We recommend adjusting this value in production. traces_sample_rate=1.0, )
Check our documentation for the latest instructions.
Here’s a quick look at how Sentry handles your personal information (PII).×
We collect PII about people browsing our website, users of the Sentry service, prospective customers, and people who otherwise interact with us.
What if my PII is included in data sent to Sentry by a Sentry customer (e.g., someone using Sentry to monitor their app)? In this case you have to contact the Sentry customer (e.g., the maker of the app). We do not control the data that is sent to us through the Sentry service for the purposes of application monitoring.Am I included?
We may disclose your PII to the following type of recipients:
You may have the following rights related to your PII:
If you have any questions or concerns about your privacy at Sentry, please email us at compliance@sentry.io.
If you are a California resident, see our Supplemental notice.