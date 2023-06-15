Answers by Sentry

Delete a column from a DataFrame in Python Pandas

David Y.

The Problem

How do I delete a column from a Pandas DataFrame?

The Solution

We can do this using the DataFrame.drop method:

import pandas

# DataFrame with three columns
products = pandas.DataFrame([["apple", 1, 2], ["orange", 3, 4], ["pear", 5, 6]],
                 columns=["product", "cost_price", "sale_price"])
print(products)

# Remove the sale_price column
products.drop('sale_price', axis=1, inplace=True)

print(products)

This code will print the products DataFrame with three columns and then with two columns. We’ve used the following arguments in our drop method call:

  1. 'sale_price' is the name of the column to remove. We could also provide a column index (e.g. 2) or a list of indices or names to delete multiple columns.
  2. axis=1 indicates that we should remove a column (axis=0 will attempt to remove a row).
  3. inplace=True tells the method to modify the current products DataFrame rather than returning a new one with the column removed. Without this argument, we would have to reassign products as below:
products = products.drop('sale_price', axis=1)

Get Started With Sentry

Get actionable, code-level insights to resolve Python performance bottlenecks and errors.

  1. Create a free Sentry account

  2. Create a Python project and note your DSN

  3. Grab the Sentry Python SDK

pip install --upgrade sentry-sdk
  1. Configure your DSN
import sentry_sdk

sentry_sdk.init(
    "https://<key>@sentry.io/<project>",

    # Set traces_sample_rate to 1.0 to capture 100%
    # of transactions for performance monitoring.
    # We recommend adjusting this value in production.
    traces_sample_rate=1.0,
)

Check our documentation for the latest instructions.

Join the discussionCome work with us
Share on Twitter
Bookmark this page
Ask a questionJoin the discussion

Related Answers

A better experience for your users. An easier life for your developers.

Try Sentry For FreeRequest a Demo
    TwitterGitHubDribbbleLinkedinDiscord
© 2024 • Sentry is a registered Trademark
of Functional Software, Inc.