Delete a file or folder in Python

David Y.

April 15, 2023

The Problem

How do I delete a file or folder in Python?

The Solution

We can use functions from Python’s built-in os module to delete files and empty folders.

os.remove() will delete a file.

will delete a file. os.rmdir() will delete an empty folder.

To delete a folder that is not empty, we must use the rmtree() function from Python’s shutil module.

For example:

Click to Copy import os, shutil os.remove("unwanted-file.txt") os.rmdir("empty-dir") shutil.rmtree("nonempty-dir")

Note that these functions will throw errors if the file or directory to be deleted does not exist. We can avoid this by using os.path.isfile() and os.path.isdir() to test for their existence before attempting the deletion: