Delete a list element by value in Python

David Y. — June 15, 2024

In Python, how can I delete a list item by its value rather than its position?

The Solution

Python’s list.remove method provides this functionality. Given a value, it will search for that value in the list and delete the first instance it finds. If the supplied value is not found in the list, it raises a ValueException error. For example:

Click to Copy Click to Copy mylist = ['a', 'b', 'c', 'c', 'd'] mylist.remove('c') # will remove the first 'c' print(mylist) # will print ['a', 'b', 'c', 'd'] mylist.remove('c') # will remove the remaining 'c' print(mylist) # will print ['a', 'b', 'd'] try: mylist.remove('e') # will throw an exception except ValueError: print('Element to delete not found in list')

If you would like to remove all elements with a given value from a list, not just the first one, you can do this efficiently by rebuilding the list without those elements in a list comprehension: