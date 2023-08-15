Delete element from a dictionary in Python

How do I delete an element from a dictionary in Python?
To delete an element from a dictionary, we can use the
del keyword. For example:
products = {"apples": 1, "oranges": 3, "pears": 2} print(products) # will print the dictionary defined above del products["oranges"] print(products) # will print { "apples": 1, "pears": 2 }
We can also do this with the
dict.pop method. The main difference between this and
del is that
dict.pop will return the value of the removed dictionary element.
products = {"apples": 1, "oranges": 3, "pears": 2} print(products) # will print the dictionary defined above print(products.pop("oranges")) # will print 3 print(products) # will print { "apples": 1, "pears": 2 }
Both of these methods will mutate the existing dictionary. If we instead want to create a copy of the dictionary with one element removed, we must first make a copy:
products = {"apples": 1, "oranges": 3, "pears": 2} print(products) # will print the dictionary defined above products_copy = dict(products) del products_copy["oranges"] print(products) # will print the dictionary defined above print(products_copy) # will print { "apples": 1, "pears": 2 }
Note that this will only make a shallow copy of the dictionary. For simple dictionaries like the one in the example, this is sufficient. However, if our dictionary contains lists, dictionaries, or custom class instances, copying it in this way will not make copies of those inner objects. Instead, our copy will contain references to the objects inside the original dictionary. To avoid this and create a deep copy of our dictionary, we need to use the
deepcopy() function from Python’s built-in
copy module.
import copy products = {"apples": [1, 2, 3], "oranges": [3, 2, 1], "pears": [2, 1, 3]} print(products) # will print the dictionary defined above products_copy = copy.deepcopy(products) del products_copy["oranges"] print(products) # will print the dictionary defined above print(products_copy) # will print { "apples": [1, 2, 3], "pears": [2, 1, 3] }
Get actionable, code-level insights to resolve Python performance bottlenecks and errors.
Create a free Sentry account
Create a Python project and note your DSN
Grab the Sentry Python SDK
pip install --upgrade sentry-sdk
import sentry_sdk sentry_sdk.init( "https://<key>@sentry.io/<project>", # Set traces_sample_rate to 1.0 to capture 100% # of transactions for performance monitoring. # We recommend adjusting this value in production. traces_sample_rate=1.0, )
Check our documentation for the latest instructions.
Here’s a quick look at how Sentry handles your personal information (PII).×
We collect PII about people browsing our website, users of the Sentry service, prospective customers, and people who otherwise interact with us.
What if my PII is included in data sent to Sentry by a Sentry customer (e.g., someone using Sentry to monitor their app)? In this case you have to contact the Sentry customer (e.g., the maker of the app). We do not control the data that is sent to us through the Sentry service for the purposes of application monitoring.Am I included?
We may disclose your PII to the following type of recipients:
You may have the following rights related to your PII:
If you have any questions or concerns about your privacy at Sentry, please email us at compliance@sentry.io.
If you are a California resident, see our Supplemental notice.