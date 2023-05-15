Determine the size of an array in C

How can I determine the size of and number of elements in an array in C?
We can use the C
sizeof operator to discover the size of expressions and data types in bytes. Using
sizeof on an array will return the array’s size in bytes, as below:
size_t array_size = sizeof(my_array);
The
size_t type is used for sizes returned by
sizeof.
To get the number of elements in our array, we need to divide this value by the size of a single element. Being of the same type, all elements in a C array will also be of the same length, so we can use the first element (
my_array[0]) to do this:
size_t list_length = sizeof(my_array) / sizeof(my_array[0]);
In the background,
size_t is an unsigned integer or unsigned long. Therefore, unless the size of our array is greater than
INT_MAX, we can safely declare
list_length as an
int:
int list_length = sizeof(my_array) / sizeof(my_array[0]);
