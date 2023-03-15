Answers by Sentry

Determine the type of a Python variable

The Problem

How can I determine a Python variable’s type?

The Solution

We can determine a Python variable’s type using the built-in function type(). This will work for built-in types as well as our own classes. Some examples are given below:

my_integer = 1
print(type(my_integer)) # will print "<class 'int'>"

my_float = 1.1
print(type(my_float)) # will print "<class 'float'>"

my_string = "Hello world!"
print(type(my_string)) # will print "<class 'str'>"

class MyClass:
    pass

my_class_instance = MyClass()
print(type(my_class_instance)) # will print "<class '__main__.MyClass'>"

As per the Python documentation, the function isinstance() should be used when testing whether a variable is of a specific class, as it takes subclasses into account, which type() does not.

