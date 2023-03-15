Determine the type of a Python variable

David Y.

March 15, 2023

The Problem

How can I determine a Python variable’s type?

The Solution

We can determine a Python variable’s type using the built-in function type() . This will work for built-in types as well as our own classes. Some examples are given below:

Click to Copy my_integer = 1 print(type(my_integer)) # will print "<class 'int'>" my_float = 1.1 print(type(my_float)) # will print "<class 'float'>" my_string = "Hello world!" print(type(my_string)) # will print "<class 'str'>" class MyClass: pass my_class_instance = MyClass() print(type(my_class_instance)) # will print "<class '__main__.MyClass'>"