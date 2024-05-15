Next.js Error: error:0308010C:digital envelope routines::unsupported

Matthew C. — May 15, 2024

When running your Next.js app, you may get the following error:

Click to Copy Click to Copy Error: error:0308010C:digital envelope routines::unsupported

This error is caused by the version 17 release of Node.js, which added OpenSSL 3.0 to provide cryptographic functions for secure data transmission and storage. You’ll get this error if your application, or a library module in your application, attempts to use an algorithm or key size that is prohibited by default. OpenSSL 3.0 has stronger restrictions on the allowed algorithms and key sizes used.

The following line of code in a server component or API route will cause the error:

Click to Copy Click to Copy import crypto from "crypto"; const hash = crypto.createHash("md4");

The Solution

Use one of the algorithms allowed by OpenSSL 3.0. For example:

Click to Copy Click to Copy import crypto from "crypto"; const hash = crypto.createHash("SHA256");

The Node crypto library provides cryptographic functionality and uses OpenSSL’s hash, HMAC, cipher, decipher, sign, and verify functions. The hashing algorithm "md4" is an algorithm that is not allowed by default with OpenSSL 3.0; it’s part of the OpenSSL list of legacy algorithms. These algorithms are considered legacy as they are considered less secure by the cryptography community.

Webpack may also cause this error. The Webpack configuration output.hashFunction uses the "md4" hashing algorithm. Note that this error won’t be an issue with future versions of Next.js as they will soon use Turbopack, which is currently in beta, instead.

Node.js 17 also introduced a new --openssl-legacy-provider command-line option that allows you to use legacy algorithms as a temporary workaround for this error.

If you are using Webpack and your Webpack version is v5.54.0+, you can change the output.hashFunction to the faster "xxhash64" algorithm, which will be used as a default when the config option experiments.futureDefaults is enabled. If you use Webpack v4, try the "sha256" or "sha512" algorithms.

If possible, update to the latest version of Next.js to avoid issues with older versions of Node.