Error: There was an error while hydrating. Because the error happened outside of a Suspense boundary, the entire root will switch to client rendering

Shivan M.

January 15, 2024

The Problem

When using Next.js 13 and the App directory, you might encounter the following error when using the <head> tag in your root component:

Click to Copy Error: There was an error while hydrating. Because the error happened outside of a Suspense boundary, the entire root will switch to client rendering

This occurs because Next.js controls the injection of metadata into the <head> tag of the HTML of your page during hydration. By using the <head> tag directly, the server-rendered HTML does not match what is on the client at the time of hydration.

The Solution

To resolve this error, you can instead use the custom Head component provided by Next.js:

Click to Copy import Head from "next/head"; export default function Home() { return ( <main> <Head> <title>Test Title</title> </Head> <div> <h1>Hello World</h1> </div> </main> ); }

This tag allows you to inject your required attributes into the HTML of your page during hydration.