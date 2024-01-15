When using Next.js 13 and the App directory, you might encounter the following error when using the
<head> tag in your root component:
Error: There was an error while hydrating. Because the error happened outside of a Suspense boundary, the entire root will switch to client rendering
This occurs because Next.js controls the injection of metadata into the
<head> tag of the HTML of your page during hydration. By using the
<head> tag directly, the server-rendered HTML does not match what is on the client at the time of hydration.
To resolve this error, you can instead use the custom
Head component provided by Next.js:
import Head from "next/head"; export default function Home() { return ( <main> <Head> <title>Test Title</title> </Head> <div> <h1>Hello World</h1> </div> </main> ); }
This tag allows you to inject your required attributes into the HTML of your page during hydration.
