Answers by Sentry

Error: There was an error while hydrating. Because the error happened outside of a Suspense boundary, the entire root will switch to client rendering

Shivan M.

The Problem

When using Next.js 13 and the App directory, you might encounter the following error when using the <head> tag in your root component:

Error: There was an error while hydrating. Because the error happened outside of a Suspense boundary, the entire root will switch to client rendering

This occurs because Next.js controls the injection of metadata into the <head> tag of the HTML of your page during hydration. By using the <head> tag directly, the server-rendered HTML does not match what is on the client at the time of hydration.

The Solution

To resolve this error, you can instead use the custom Head component provided by Next.js:

import Head from "next/head";

export default function Home() {
  return (
    <main>
      <Head>
        <title>Test Title</title>
      </Head>
      <div>
        <h1>Hello World</h1>
      </div>
    </main>
  );
}

This tag allows you to inject your required attributes into the HTML of your page during hydration.

Get Started With Sentry

Get actionable, code-level insights to resolve Next.js performance bottlenecks and errors.

Run the line of code below to:

  1. Create a free Sentry account

  2. Run the CLI install command to automatically add the Sentry SDK to your project:

    npx @sentry/wizard@latest -i nextjs

  3. Start capturing errors and performance issues

Check our documentation for the latest instructions.

Loved by over 4 million developers and more than 90,000 organizations worldwide, Sentry provides code-level observability to many of the world’s best-known companies like Disney, Peloton, Cloudflare, Eventbrite, Slack, Supercell, and Rockstar Games. Each month we process billions of exceptions from the most popular products on the internet.

learn more about sentryjoin our discord
Share on Twitter
Bookmark this page
Ask a questionJoin the discussion

Related Answers

A better experience for your users. An easier life for your developers.

Try Sentry For FreeRequest a Demo
    TwitterGitHubDribbbleLinkedinDiscord
© 2024 • Sentry is a registered Trademark
of Functional Software, Inc.