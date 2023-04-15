Extract a substring from a string in Python

David Y.

The Problem

How do I extract a substring from a string in Python?

The Solution

We can extract a substring from a string using Python’s slice notation. The syntax is as follows:

substring = my_string[start:end]

The variable substring will include all characters in the string, starting at the start index up to but not including the end index. Strings in Python are 0-indexed, so we must count characters from 0 to the length of the string minus 1. We can omit the start value to begin at index 0 or the end value to continue until the end of the string.

Consider the following examples:

my_string = "Hello world!"
substring = my_string[1:5]  # will be "ello"
substring = my_string[:5]   # will be "Hello"
substring = my_string[6:]   # will be "world!"

We can also use regular expressions to extract a substring using the re module in Python. You can use the re.search() function to search the string for a specific pattern. The method returns a match object if a match is found. You can then use the .group() method on the match object to extract the matching substring. For example, to extract the price from a string:

import re

string = "The price is $20.45"
match = re.search(r'\d+(\.\d{1,2})?', string)
substring = match.group()
print(substring)  # will output 20.45