Find a specific value in an array in Java

David Y.

January 15, 2024

The Problem

Using Java, how can I test whether an array contains a specific value?

The Solution

We can achieve this for an array of any type using Java’s Stream API, introduced in Java 8. Streams are a method for processing collections of objects and can be used to perform operations such as finding values in arrays without having to explicitly loop through them. In a single line of code, we can give a stream a function to execute at every element in a given collection and retrieve the result. For example, to find a string in an array of strings, we could use the following code:

Click to Copy import java.util.Arrays; public class Main { public static void main(String[] args) { String[] products = new String[]{"Coffee", "Tea", "Chocolate Bar"}; if (Arrays.stream(products).anyMatch("Coffee"::equals)) { System.out.println("Array contains 'Coffee'!"); } else { System.out.println("Array does not contain 'Coffee'."); } } }

Different stream types are required for arrays of different types. To find an integer in an array of integers, we could use an IntStream . For example:

Click to Copy import java.util.stream.IntStream; public class Main { public static void main(String[] args) { int[] values = {1, 2, 3, 4, 5}; if (IntStream.of(values).anyMatch(x -> x == 3)) { System.out.println("Array contains 3!"); } else { System.out.println("Array does not contain 3."); } } }

We can adapt this for longs or doubles by using a LongStream or DoubleStream instead.

An alternative but less generalizable method for achieving this is to cast our array to a list using Arrays.asList and then use the contains method on that list. While this may be more readable for a developer unfamiliar with Java’s Stream API, it does not work for primitive values like for arrays with ints, doubles, or longs. However, it will work for an array of strings:

Click to Copy import java.util.Arrays; public class Main { public static void main(String[] args) { String[] products = new String[]{"Coffee", "Tea", "Chocolate Bar"}; if (Arrays.asList(products).contains("Coffee")) { System.out.println("Array contains 'Coffee'!"); } else { System.out.println("Array does not contain 'Coffee'."); } } }

Note that if we attempt this same approach with an array of primitive types, the contains method will not throw an error, but will always return false , even if the array contains the value we specify. We can run the code below to verify this: