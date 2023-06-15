Find all files in a directory with a given extension using Python

The Problem

Using Python, how can I find all the files in a directory that have a certain extension, e.g. .txt ?

The Solution

There are two ways to do this, depending on whether or not we want to search through subdirectories. To get all the files with a given file extension in the current directory, ignoring subdirectories, we can use glob.glob() :

Click to Copy import glob, os os.chdir("/directory_to_search") # move to the search directory txt_files = [f for f in glob.glob("*.txt")] # will produce a list of .txt files

If we want to search subdirectories as well, we must use os.walk() . This function returns a generator iterator that can be used in a for loop to methodically traverse a filesystem tree, starting at a given path. For each level of the tree, os.walk() will return a three-value tuple, containing:

The name of the current directory.

A list of subdirectory names in the current directory.

A list of file names in the current directory.

By looping through the output of os.walk() , we can check each file within the top-level subdirectory and add it to our list if it ends in .txt :