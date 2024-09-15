Generating random numbers in Java

Gareth D. — September 15, 2024

The Problem

How do I generate random numbers in a specific range in Java?

The Solution

In modern versions of Java, the nextInt method from java.util.Random can be used to create a random number generator.

Click to Copy Click to Copy import java.util.Random; public class RandomDemo{ public static void main(String[] args){ Random rand = new Random(); int n = rand.nextInt(2); System.out.println(n); } }

This method will generate a random number between 0 and the specified number (including 0 and excluding the number specified).

In the above code, 2 is specified as the argument, so it will always output 0 or 1 .

is specified as the argument, so it will always output or . The nextInt method can also be called without an argument, causing it to return any valid integer (including negative integers).

To generate a random number in a range between a given start and end number:

Use the end - start of your range as the input.

of your range as the input. Add start to the result.

For example, the following code returns a random number between -5 and 5 :

Click to Copy Click to Copy import java.util.Random; public class RandRange{ public static void main(String[] args){ int start = -5; int end = 5; Random rand = new Random(); int n = rand.nextInt(end - start) + start; System.out.println(n); } }

Generate Secure Random Numbers in Java

The nextInt method generates pseudorandom numbers that aren’t suitable for cases requiring secure random numbers that can’t easily be predicted. In such cases, it’s better to use the SecureRandom class to generate a secure random number.

Consider the following example:

Click to Copy Click to Copy import java.security.SecureRandom; public class SecureDemo{ public static void main(String[] args) { SecureRandom secureRandom = new SecureRandom(); int n = secureRandom.nextInt(2); System.out.println(n); } }

This code has the same functionality as the first example. It will always output either 0 or 1 .

While the name of the function is SecureRandom , simply calling it doesn’t guarantee a non-deterministic output. The underlying implementation dictatess whether or not the output is truly non-deterministic.

The official SecureRandom documentation states:

Many SecureRandom implementations are in the form of a pseudo-random number generator (PRNG, also known as deterministic random bits generator or DRBG), which means they use a deterministic algorithm to produce a pseudo-random sequence from a random seed. Other implementations may produce true random numbers, and yet others may use a combination of both techniques.

Multiple factors influence whether the use of SecureRandom rather than Random will be enough to meet the security requirements of a program, such as:

The hardware the code is running on.

The operating system being used.

SecureRandom vs. Random Timing in Java

The following benchmarking script is used to assess and compare the speed of Random and SecureRandom in Java by running both versions one hundred million times:

Click to Copy Click to Copy import java.util.Random; import java.security.SecureRandom; public class RandomBenchmark { public static void main(String[] args) { final int ITERATIONS = 100000000; // Benchmark java.util.Random Random random = new Random(); long startTime = System.nanoTime(); for (int i = 0; i < ITERATIONS; i++) { random.nextInt(); } long endTime = System.nanoTime(); long durationRandom = endTime - startTime; System.out.println("java.util.Random duration: " + (double)durationRandom/1000000000 + " seconds"); // Benchmark java.security.SecureRandom SecureRandom secureRandom = new SecureRandom(); startTime = System.nanoTime(); for (int i = 0; i < ITERATIONS; i++) { secureRandom.nextInt(); } endTime = System.nanoTime(); long durationSecureRandom = endTime - startTime; System.out.println("java.security.SecureRandom duration: " + (double)durationSecureRandom/1000000000 + " seconds"); System.out.println("----"); System.out.println("SecureRandom is " + (double)durationSecureRandom / durationRandom + " times slower than Random"); } }

On an M1-Max MacBook Pro, this script outputs:

Click to Copy Click to Copy java.util.Random duration: 0.785196917 seconds java.security.SecureRandom duration: 5.760956292 seconds ---- SecureRandom is 7.336957350788987 times slower than Random