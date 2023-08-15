Get the current script file's full directory path in Python

David Y.

August 15, 2023

The Problem

How can I access the absolute path of the directory containing the current script file in Python? For example, if my script is /home/user/scripts/runner.py , I would like the output home/user/scripts .

The Solution

We can do this using the special __file__ variable along with Python’s built-in library for filesystem path operations, pathlib . For example:

import pathlib

script_directory = pathlib.Path(__file__).parent.resolve()
print(script_directory)

The __file__ variable contains the absolute path of the currently executing script. Following the example above, this would be /home/user/scripts/runner.py . Our code creates a Path object from this value and accesses its parent attribute – this will be the script’s containing directory. We then use the resolve method to make it an absolute path.