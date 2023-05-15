Answers by Sentry

Get the last element of a list in Python

David Y.

The Problem

How do I get the last element of a list in Python?

The Solution

In Python, we can get the last element of a list using index notation. A positive index will give us a position in the list counting from the start, whereas a negative slice index will give us a position counting from the end. The last element is at index -1.

products = ["Apples", "Pears", "Oranges"]

last_product = product[-1] # will be "Oranges"

Note that attempting to access the last element of an empty list will raise an IndexError exception.

