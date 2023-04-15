Answers by Sentry

Get the length of a list in Python

David Y.

The Problem

How do I determine the number of elements in a list in Python?

The Solution

You can do this using Python’s built-in len() function. For example:

products = ["Apples", "Oranges", "Pears"]
product_count = len(products)

print(product_count) # will output "3"

The len() function works by calling the provided object’s __len__() method. The len() function works with other iterable data types in Python as well, such as strings, tuples, and sets.

