How do I check if a string contains a specific word in PHP?
Since PHP 8, we can use the
str_contains() function to check if a substring is present within a given string. In this example, we check whether a string URL has the
http:// protocol:
$url = "http://www.example.com/info/about-us"; $protocol = 'http://'; // check $url for the presence of the $protocol substring echo str_contains($url, $protocol);
The function returns
1 for
true:
1
You can use an
if statement to echo out a string literal of the result, for example:
if (str_contains($url, $protocol)) { echo 'true'; } else { echo 'false'; }
Output:
true
strpos() function
Versions of PHP previous to PHP 8 use the less intuitive
strpos() function to determine if a string contains a certain substring.
The
strpos() function returns an integer of the substring’s starting position if the substring is present, for example:
$url = "http://www.example.com/info/about-us"; $protocol = 'http://'; $ans = strpos($url, $protocol); echo $ans;
The output tells us that
$protocol is present and begins at the first character of
$url:
// index value 0
In contrast to
str_contains(), you need to explicitly include a comparator in an if statement, such as
$foo === false. For example:
if ($ans === false) { echo "The string '$protocol' is NOT in '$url'"; } else { echo "The string '$protocol' is in '$url'"; }
Output:
The string 'http://' is in 'http://www.example.com/info/about-us'
Note that you must use the
=== comparator instead of
== if there is any chance of the substring in question starting at index
0 or the value of
0 will be interpreted as equating to
false. So this example:
if ($ans == false) { echo "The string '$protocol' is NOT in '$url'"; } else { echo "The string '$protocol' is in '$url'"; }
Will return:
The string 'http://' is NOT in 'http://www.example.com/info/about-us'
