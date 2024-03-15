How do I check if a string contains a specific word in PHP?

Nadia S.

March 15, 2024

The Problem

How do I check if a string contains a specific word in PHP?

The Solution

Since PHP 8, we can use the str_contains() function to check if a substring is present within a given string. In this example, we check whether a string URL has the http:// protocol:

Click to Copy $url = "http://www.example.com/info/about-us"; $protocol = 'http://'; // check $url for the presence of the $protocol substring echo str_contains($url, $protocol);

The function returns 1 for true :

Click to Copy 1

You can use an if statement to echo out a string literal of the result, for example:

Click to Copy if (str_contains($url, $protocol)) { echo 'true'; } else { echo 'false'; }

Output:

Click to Copy true

The strpos() function

Versions of PHP previous to PHP 8 use the less intuitive strpos() function to determine if a string contains a certain substring.

The strpos() function returns an integer of the substring’s starting position if the substring is present, for example:

Click to Copy $url = "http://www.example.com/info/about-us"; $protocol = 'http://'; $ans = strpos($url, $protocol); echo $ans;

The output tells us that $protocol is present and begins at the first character of $url :

Click to Copy // index value 0

In contrast to str_contains() , you need to explicitly include a comparator in an if statement, such as $foo === false . For example:

Click to Copy if ($ans === false) { echo "The string '$protocol' is NOT in '$url'"; } else { echo "The string '$protocol' is in '$url'"; }

Output:

Click to Copy The string 'http://' is in 'http://www.example.com/info/about-us'

Note that you must use the === comparator instead of == if there is any chance of the substring in question starting at index 0 or the value of 0 will be interpreted as equating to false . So this example:

Click to Copy if ($ans == false) { echo "The string '$protocol' is NOT in '$url'"; } else { echo "The string '$protocol' is in '$url'"; }

Will return: