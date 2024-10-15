How Do I Create a New List in Java?
Abdul D.—
You don’t know how to create a new list in Java
The most common way to create a new list in Java is to use the
ArrayList class from the
java.util package, as it offers more flexibility when managing and adding elements than other list types, while still implementing the
List interface for abstraction.
However, if you require your list to be immutable, you can use
List directly. This is useful if you need your list to be read-only.
ArrayList
The
ArrayList class implements the
List interface. Here’s an example:
import java.util.ArrayList; import java.util.Arrays; import java.util.List; class Main { public static void main(String[] args) { List<String> snackList = new ArrayList<>(Arrays.asList("Apple", "Baguette", "Chai")); System.out.println("My List: " + snackList); // Prints My List: [Apple, Baguette, Chai] } }
You can then use methods to manipulate list elements. For example, you can use the
add() method to insert another element into the above list:
import java.util.ArrayList; import java.util.Arrays; import java.util.List; class Main { public static void main(String[] args) { List<String> snackList = new ArrayList<>(Arrays.asList("Apple", "Baguette", "Chai")); snackList.add("Donut"); System.out.println("My List: " + snackList); // Prints My List: [Apple, Baguette, Chai, Donut] } }
List.of()
In Java version 9 and later, you can create an immutable list using the
List.of() method:
import java.util.List; class Main { public static void main(String[] args) { List<String> snackList = List.of("Apple", "Baguette", "Chai"); System.out.println("My List: " + snackList); // Prints My List: [Apple, Baguette, Chai] } }
This creates an immutable list, meaning you cannot add or remove elements after creating it. Attempting to do so will throw an
UnsupportedOperationException:
import java.util.List; class Main { public static void main(String[] args) { List<String> snackList = List.of("Apple", "Baguette", "Chai"); // This will throw an error. snackList.add("Donut"); } }
Exception in thread "main" java.lang.UnsupportedOperationException at java.base/java.util.ImmutableCollections.uoe(ImmutableCollections.java:71) at java.base/java.util.ImmutableCollections$AbstractImmutableCollection.add(ImmutableCollections.java:75) at Main.main(Main.java:7)
When deciding how to create a list, consider the following:
ArrayList method is best used when you require flexibility to modify elements.
List.of() method is best used when you need a list for constants.
Tasty treats for web developers brought to you by Sentry. Get tips and tricks from Wes Bos and Scott Tolinski.SEE EPISODES
Considered “not bad” by 4 million developers and more than 100,000 organizations worldwide, Sentry provides code-level observability to many of the world’s best-known companies like Disney, Peloton, Cloudflare, Eventbrite, Slack, Supercell, and Rockstar Games. Each month we process billions of exceptions from the most popular products on the internet.
Here’s a quick look at how Sentry handles your personal information (PII).×
We collect PII about people browsing our website, users of the Sentry service, prospective customers, and people who otherwise interact with us.
What if my PII is included in data sent to Sentry by a Sentry customer (e.g., someone using Sentry to monitor their app)? In this case you have to contact the Sentry customer (e.g., the maker of the app). We do not control the data that is sent to us through the Sentry service for the purposes of application monitoring.Am I included?
We may disclose your PII to the following type of recipients:
You may have the following rights related to your PII:
If you have any questions or concerns about your privacy at Sentry, please email us at compliance@sentry.io.
If you are a California resident, see our Supplemental notice.