How do I get PHP errors to display

You have errors in your PHP code, but the error message isn’t displaying in the browser. Or maybe you’re debugging your code but you don’t see any error messages in the browser.
Browser error messages probably aren’t showing because of one or more display settings. To fix this, you’ll need to change the error display settings in either the PHP configuration file (
php.ini) or the server configuration file (
.htaccess).
You may not have access to the
php.ini file, in which case you can edit the
.htaccess file.
How you change the
php.ini settings will depend on whether or not you have write access to the
php.ini file.
php.ini write permission
If you have write permission to the
php.ini file, check three key parameters in the
php.ini configuration file directly:
error_reporting = E_ALL display_errors = On display_startup_errors = On
On Ubuntu, you can run
php --ini to find the location of the file - likely one or two levels around the
etc folder. If you’re using the XAMPP GUI, you can find it by clicking on “Volumes”, then “Explore”, and locating the
etc folder. If you installed Apache separately,
php.ini is located in the
/etc/php/<version>/apache directory.
php.ini write permission
If you don’t have permission to modify
php.ini, you can change the file’s permissions or add the following code to the beginning of the PHP script:
<?php ini_set('display_errors', '1'); ini_set('display_startup_errors', '1'); error_reporting(E_ALL); // rest of the code
Restart the web server for the changes to take effect.
.htaccess configuration settings
If you are using Apache, add the following directives to the
.htaccess file:
php_flag display_errors on php_flag display_startup_errors on php_value error_reporting E_ALL
The
.htaccess file is a hidden website configuration file that allows you to make changes to your website without changing the server configuration settings. It’s usually located in your website root directory (where your main
index.html or
index.php file is located).
cd /var/www/html/ sudo nano .htaccess
For security reasons, displaying PHP errors in the browser is not recommended, as this exposes sensitive information. You should rather turn off the error display setting and log errors in another file.
Change the display settings in
php.ini as follows:
display_errors = Off log_errors = On
Locate the log file to view the logged errors:
<?php phpinfo();
