How do I get the current date and time in PHP?

Nadia S.

March 15, 2024

The Problem

The Solution

Use the date() function to get the current date and time of the server.

In this example, we pass in the argument of d/m H:i to get the current date and time in the day/month hour:minute format:

Click to Copy $currentDateTime = date('d/m H:i'); echo $currentDateTime;

Output:

Click to Copy 18/05 23:12

Format Parameters

You can combine the following format parameters with common date and time symbols such as / , : , and - to get the time and date in your desired format.