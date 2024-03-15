Answers by Sentry

The Problem

How do I get the current date and time in PHP?

The Solution

Use the date() function to get the current date and time of the server.

In this example, we pass in the argument of d/m H:i to get the current date and time in the day/month hour:minute format:

$currentDateTime = date('d/m H:i');
echo $currentDateTime;

Output:

18/05 23:12

Format Parameters

You can combine the following format parameters with common date and time symbols such as /, :, and - to get the time and date in your desired format.

ParameterDescriptionExample
‘Y’Year (four digits)2023
‘m’Month (two digits)05
‘F’Month (noun)May
‘d’Day (two digits)18
‘l’Day (noun)Thursday
‘H’Hour (24 hour)23
‘h’Hour (12 hour)11
‘A’AM or PMPM
‘i’60 minute time12
’s’60 second time08

