How do I get the full URL in PHP?

Nadia S.

March 15, 2024

The Problem

You want to get hold of the entire URL as it would appear in the browser’s address bar. How do you do this in PHP?

The Solution

To get the full URL, we add the values of the $_SERVER['HTTP_HOST'] and $_SERVER['REQUEST_URI'] variables to the https:// protocol:

Click to Copy $requestUrl = 'https://' . $_SERVER['HTTP_HOST'] . $_SERVER['REQUEST_URI']; echo $requestUrl;

Example output:

Click to Copy https://localhost:3000/php-folder/php-tests/index.php

The difference between the $_SERVER['PHP_SELF'] and $_SERVER['REQUEST_URI'] variable

We use $_SERVER['REQUEST_URI'] to build the full URL as it would appear in the browser’s address bar. In many cases, $_SERVER['PHP_SELF'] and $_SERVER['REQUEST_URI'] will return the same file path and filename so they can be used interchangeably, but they differ in the following ways:

The $_SERVER['PHP_SELF'] variable returns the path and filename of the script that is being served. For example:

Click to Copy /php-folder/php-tests/index.php

The $_SERVER['REQUEST_URI'] variable returns the URI that’s used which includes any query parameters. For example:

Click to Copy /php-folder/php-tests/index.php?param=value