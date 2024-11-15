How do I initialize a `List<String>` object in Java?
Abdul D.—
I don’t know how to initialize a
List<String> object in Java.
Depending on your needs and the Java version you’re using, there are multiple ways to initialize a
List<String> object.
We’ll demonstrate how to use the following:
ArrayList class
Arrays.asList() method
List.of() method
Note: The
List.of() method can only be used with with Java 9+.
ArrayList
The most common way to initialize a
List<String> is to use an
ArrayList, which is part of the
java.util package:
import java.util.ArrayList; import java.util.List; public class Main { public static void main(String[] args) { List<String> myList = new ArrayList<>(); myList.add("Apple"); myList.add("Banana"); myList.add("Cherry"); System.out.println("My List: " + myList); } }
In this example,
myList is an instance of
ArrayList that holds
String elements. The
add() method adds items to the list.
Arrays.asList()
Alternatively, you can use
Arrays.asList() to initialize a
List with predefined values:
import java.util.Arrays; import java.util.List; public class Main { public static void main(String[] args) { List<String> myList = Arrays.asList("Apple", "Banana", "Cherry"); System.out.println("My List: " + myList); } }
The
Arrays.asList() method creates a fixed-size list, meaning you cannot add or remove elements after initialization.
List.of()
If you are using Java 9 or later, you can use
List.of() to create an immutable list:
import java.util.List; public class Main { public static void main(String[] args) { List<String> myList = List.of("Apple", "Banana", "Cherry"); System.out.println("My List: " + myList); } }
Lists created with the
List.of() method are immutable, meaning you cannot add, remove, or modify list elements after initialization.
Tasty treats for web developers brought to you by Sentry. Get tips and tricks from Wes Bos and Scott Tolinski.SEE EPISODES
Considered “not bad” by 4 million developers and more than 100,000 organizations worldwide, Sentry provides code-level observability to many of the world’s best-known companies like Disney, Peloton, Cloudflare, Eventbrite, Slack, Supercell, and Rockstar Games. Each month we process billions of exceptions from the most popular products on the internet.
Here’s a quick look at how Sentry handles your personal information (PII).×
We collect PII about people browsing our website, users of the Sentry service, prospective customers, and people who otherwise interact with us.
What if my PII is included in data sent to Sentry by a Sentry customer (e.g., someone using Sentry to monitor their app)? In this case you have to contact the Sentry customer (e.g., the maker of the app). We do not control the data that is sent to us through the Sentry service for the purposes of application monitoring.Am I included?
We may disclose your PII to the following type of recipients:
You may have the following rights related to your PII:
If you have any questions or concerns about your privacy at Sentry, please email us at compliance@sentry.io.
If you are a California resident, see our Supplemental notice.