How do I initialize a `List<String>` object in Java?

Abdul D. — November 15, 2024

The Problem

I don’t know how to initialize a List<String> object in Java.

The Solution

Depending on your needs and the Java version you’re using, there are multiple ways to initialize a List<String> object.

We’ll demonstrate how to use the following:

The ArrayList class

class The Arrays.asList() method

method The List.of() method

Note: The List.of() method can only be used with with Java 9+.

Using ArrayList

The most common way to initialize a List<String> is to use an ArrayList , which is part of the java.util package:

Click to Copy Click to Copy import java.util.ArrayList; import java.util.List; public class Main { public static void main(String[] args) { List<String> myList = new ArrayList<>(); myList.add("Apple"); myList.add("Banana"); myList.add("Cherry"); System.out.println("My List: " + myList); } }

In this example, myList is an instance of ArrayList that holds String elements. The add() method adds items to the list.

Using Arrays.asList()

Alternatively, you can use Arrays.asList() to initialize a List with predefined values:

Click to Copy Click to Copy import java.util.Arrays; import java.util.List; public class Main { public static void main(String[] args) { List<String> myList = Arrays.asList("Apple", "Banana", "Cherry"); System.out.println("My List: " + myList); } }

The Arrays.asList() method creates a fixed-size list, meaning you cannot add or remove elements after initialization.

Using List.of()

If you are using Java 9 or later, you can use List.of() to create an immutable list:

Click to Copy Click to Copy import java.util.List; public class Main { public static void main(String[] args) { List<String> myList = List.of("Apple", "Banana", "Cherry"); System.out.println("My List: " + myList); } }