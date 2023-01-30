How do I parse a string to a float or int in Python?
For example, I have a string like “1337” or “13.37” and I want to parse it to an int or float data type.
If your string input is clean and predictable, the easiest way to parse a string to a float or int is by using the
float or
int built-in modules.
To cast a string to a float:
my_float_str = "13.37" my_float_float = float(my_float_str) print(my_float_float) # will print 13.37
To cast a string to an int:
my_int_str = "1337" my_int_int = int(my_int_str) print(my_int_int) # will print 1337
In some situations, you may need to account for edge cases. For example, you can’t use the
int module if your input contains non-numerical characters such as a period.
my_float_str = "13.37" # do not do this my_int_str = int(my_float_str)
This will result in the following error:
Traceback (most recent call last): File "<stdin>", line 1, in <module> ValueError: invalid literal for int() with base 10: '13.37'
If you are happy to throw away the floating point component (that is, round down to the nearest integer), you can first cast the string to a float and then cast the resulting float to an int. For example:
my_float_str = "13.37" my_int_str = int(float(my_float_str)) print(my_int_str) # will print 13
Note that
float will still throw an error if you try to parse a string with more than one period. For example:
float("123.456.789") Traceback (most recent call last): File "<stdin>", line 1, in <module> ValueError: could not convert string to float: '123.456.789'
If your input is dirty or unpredictable, you’ll need to implement some additional error handling or add a data cleaning step before attempting to cast your data to different types. For example, you can use a try-except statement to catch a
ValueError exception:
try: not_a_float = float("123.456.789") except ValueError: print("Could not parse string to float")
