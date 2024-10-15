How Do I Parse JSON in Java?
Abdul D.—
You don’t know how to parse JSON in Java.
You can easily use the
org.json library to parse JSON in Java.
First, include the following dependency in your project:
<dependency> <groupId>org.json</groupId> <artifactId>json</artifactId> <version>20210307</version> </dependency>
Then, you can use the
org.json library and the
JSONObject class to parse a JSON string:
import org.json.JSONObject; class Main { public static void main(String[] args) { String jsonString = "{\"name\":\"Abdul\", \"age\":20}"; JSONObject jsonObject = new JSONObject(jsonString); String name = jsonObject.getString("name"); int age = jsonObject.getInt("age"); System.out.println("Name: " + name); System.out.println("Age: " + age); } }
In this example, the
JSONObject class is used to parse the JSON string and turn it into a
JSONObject object.
Once you have a
JSONObject object, you can use the
getXXX methods, like
getString and
getInt, to extract data from it.
Depending on your requirements, other libraries like Gson are also available for working with JSON in Java.
