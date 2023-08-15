How do I remove a trailing newline from a string in Python

David Y.

August 15, 2023

The Problem

Using Python, how can I remove one or more newline characters at the end of a string, if present?

The Solution

Python provides the string method rstrip for this purpose. By default, it will remove trailing newlines, carriage returns, and spaces.

my_string = "Hello world! \r



"



" my_string = my_string.rstrip() # will produce "Hello world!"

We can optionally provide a specific set of characters for rstrip to remove. So, to remove only trailing newlines, leaving all other characters intact, we can write the following:

my_string = "Hello world! \r



"



" my_string = my_string.rstrip("

") # will produce "Hello world! \r"

We can use any number of characters in any order here and they will be removed from the end of the string. For example:

my_string = "Hello world! \r



"



" my_string = my_string.rstrip("

\r !d") # will produce "Hello worl"

Python also provides an lstrip method, which performs the same operation on leading characters, and strip , which removes leading and trailing characters from the string. For example:

my_string = "\r



"



Hello world! \r



" my_string = my_string.lstrip() # will be "Hello world! \r



"

my_string = "\r



"



Hello world! \r



" my_string = my_string.rstrip() # will be "\r



Hello world!"

my_string = "\r



"



Hello world! \r



" my_string = my_string.strip() # will be "Hello world!"

We can use lstrip and rstrip together to remove leading and trailing characters while preserving characters in the middle of the string, as below: