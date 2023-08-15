How do I remove a trailing newline from a string in Python

Using Python, how can I remove one or more newline characters at the end of a string, if present?
Python provides the string method
rstrip for this purpose. By default, it will remove trailing newlines, carriage returns, and spaces.
my_string = "Hello world! \r\n\n" my_string = my_string.rstrip() # will produce "Hello world!"
We can optionally provide a specific set of characters for
rstrip to remove. So, to remove only trailing newlines, leaving all other characters intact, we can write the following:
my_string = "Hello world! \r\n\n" my_string = my_string.rstrip("\n") # will produce "Hello world! \r"
We can use any number of characters in any order here and they will be removed from the end of the string. For example:
my_string = "Hello world! \r\n\n" my_string = my_string.rstrip("\n\r !d") # will produce "Hello worl"
Python also provides an
lstrip method, which performs the same operation on leading characters, and
strip, which removes leading and trailing characters from the string. For example:
my_string = "\r\n\n Hello world! \r\n\n" my_string = my_string.lstrip() # will be "Hello world! \r\n\n"
my_string = "\r\n\n Hello world! \r\n\n" my_string = my_string.rstrip() # will be "\r\n\n Hello world!"
my_string = "\r\n\n Hello world! \r\n\n" my_string = my_string.strip() # will be "Hello world!"
We can use
lstrip and
rstrip together to remove leading and trailing characters while preserving characters in the middle of the string, as below:
my_string = "\r\n\n Hello world! \r\n\n" my_string = my_string.lstrip().rstrip() # will be "Hello world!"
