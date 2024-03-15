How do I strip all spaces out of a string in PHP?
To remove the spaces from a string in PHP, use the
str_replace() function. Use a space
' ' as the first argument, an empty string
'' as the second argument, and the string as the third argument. For example:
$string = 'This string might have spaces.'; $strippedString = str_replace(' ', '', $string); echo $strippedString;
This returns the original string with spaces removed:
Thisstringmighthavespaces
If you want to remove all whitespace from a string, including tabs and line breaks, you can use the
preg_replace() function. Pass in the
'/\s+/' regular expression, followed by an empty string
'', and the actual string variable. For example:
$string = "This string may contain tabs, spaces, and even a\nlinebreak."; $strippedString = preg_replace('/\s+/', '', $string); echo $strippedString;
Output:
Thisstringmaycontaintabs,spaces,andevenalinebreak.
